 Volume 15, Issue 5  |  January 17, 2023

Meet Pet of the Week Rosie

Rosie is currently taking over Pet of the Week. She is a 10-year-old Chihuahua who is spayed. She is housebroken and quiet. Rosie’s previous owner recently passed away, so she is looking for a new place to call home. She is extremely affectionate and loves to be a couch potato. 

Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Rosie adopted as soon as possible.

Courtesy of the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50%.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road. Call 949.497.3552, or go to the website for information on adoption procedures, www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

 

