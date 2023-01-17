NewLeftHeader

 Volume 15, Issue 5  |  January 17, 2023

Photo by Matt Fitt

Following her November election as Orange County Supervisor for the Fifth District, Katrina Foley was officially sworn in on Sunday, Jan. 15 during a ceremony at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall in Costa Mesa. Janice Hahn, chairwoman of the Los Angeles Board of Supervisors administered the oath of office. Above, Supervisor Foley shares the stage with her staff.

 

