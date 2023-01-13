NewLeftHeader

 January 13, 2023

Laguna Beach Live! jumps straight into 2023

“Live! Music Matters,” presented by Laguna Beach Live!, returns on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 11 a. m. to Laguna Beach Library featuring musician Zach Churchill.

Zach Churchill leads “Live! Music Matters” for kids on January 19

Brought back by popular demand from happy parents, “Live! Music Matters” is a free interactive music session for kids up to age 6 with caregiver involvement. The sessions are led by local musician Zach Churchill. Participants sing along, play child-friendly percussion and help Churchill play the guitar.

Laguna Beach Library is located at 363 Glenneyre St., Laguna Beach.

 

