 Volume 15, Issue 4  |  January 13, 2023

The Plant Man: Answering your January gardening questions

By Steve Kawaratani

“To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow.” –Audrey Hepburn

The Plant Man Steve Kawaratani

Steve Kawaratani

The recent rain and winds resulted in pine needles covering our patio and were a reminder that I need to get back to the garden more often in 2023; to loiter and unwind and reflect, not only from the demands of work and life, but anytime I require a mood adjustment that includes being grateful. Besides, raking is good for one’s abs! 

Your questions for the Plant Man for the first month of the year are included here.

Q. What is the most important garden job this month?

A. January is the month for pruning, as gardeners can encourage any type of growth desired for their plants. Early flowering shrubs and trees may be pruned after they have flowered.

The Plant Man chives

Chives – Allium schoenoprasum

Q. Can I grow chives from seeds?

A. Yes. They can be sown now, but I think buying starters is much easier.

Q. My roses have been so beautiful this past year, but now, they are losing their leaves. Is it too early to prune roses for the winter?

A. Rain, insects and cold winds have stripped many rose leaves. If you have the time, it would be okay to prune your roses now.

Q. My tuberous begonias are going down. What should I do with them in Laguna Canyon? 

A. When the stems have fallen off, remove the tuber and shake off the soil. Dry them for a few days, place tubers in a paper bag and store in a cool, dry place. You can set the begonias out again in early spring.

The Plant Man hydrangea

Hydrangea – Hydrangea macrophylla

Q. Do hydrangeas bloom on old or new wood?

A. The common hydrangea flowers on canes formed the preceding year, and should be pruned after flowering or not at all.

Gardening provides shelter from the vagaries of life year-around, not just when convenient. Let’s all resolve to enjoy our homegrown veggies, flowers and our not-so-secret chocolate compulsion more often and joyously anticipate the year of our gardens. Be well and see you next time.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

