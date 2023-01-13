NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

65.5°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 15, Issue 4  |  January 13, 2023

Laguna Beach Garden Club’s monthly meeting 011323

Laguna Beach Garden Club’s monthly meeting today (Jan. 13) features professional horticulturist Ron Vanderhoff

Laguna Beach Garden Club (LBGC) is holding its monthly meeting today, Friday, Jan. 13, featuring Ron Vanderhoff, a lifelong Southern California gardener, professional horticulturist and native plant expert, who will speak on managing a garden responsibly.

Laguna Beach Garden Club Vanderhoff

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBGC

Ron Vanderhoff on the San Juan Trail in the Cleveland National Forest

For 40 years, Vanderhoff has been a leader in the plant community and for the past 20+ years at Roger’s Gardens in Newport Beach, where he is the general manager and vice president. Within the gardening community, he has served in many forms, including both state and local positions with the California Association of Nurseries and Garden Centers, the ReLeaf Committee and the Orange County Great Park. His bio reads like the Who’s Who of the gardening world, being a member of several advisory committees including UCI School of Biological Sciences and state director of Cal Flora, to name just a few. He is committed to managing gardens and outdoor spaces in a responsible manner, one that conserves and protects our natural resources.

As a special treat for the Laguna Beach Garden Club, Vanderhoff will be presenting a gift of a small white sage plant for the attendees.

Join this program with social time and refreshments taking place from 9:30-10 a.m. and the meeting beginning promptly at 10 a.m. Meetings are held at Laguna Presbyterian Church in Tankersley Hall located at 415 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach. Non-members are invited to attend for free on their first visit.

For more information about the Laguna Garden Club, visit www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.