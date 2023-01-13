Water District commission OKs modern management 011323

Water District commission OKs modern management system, adding two new staff roles to oversee implementation

By SARA HALL

The Laguna Beach County Water District Commission voted 5-1 (Commissioner Mark Lewis dissented) on Tuesday (Jan. 10) and approved a $109,220 contract with CentralSquare Technologies, LLC, for the implementation of a computerized maintenance management system, the addition of two new staff positions, the adoption of a resolution amending the district’s job classification plan and budget adjustment.

The board of directors (comprised of the five current Laguna Beach City councilmembers) will consider the item at their January 19 meeting.

Most of Tuesday’s discussion revolved around creating, budgeting and filling an operations support specialist position. Staff recommended adding two new full-time positions (the support role and a CMMS administrator) to oversee the implementation, ongoing development and use of the new system.

Overall, commissioners supported the transition to a CMMS as a much-needed move for the district.

The system is overall pretty old, Commissioner Deborah Neev noted, so the update is good news.

The district is currently using a lot of paper, Commission Vice Chair Walter Stender pointed out, so the system change should result in an immediate and secondary cost savings.

CMMS is a tool used to manage work orders and assets, LBCWD General Manager Keith Van Der Maaten explained.

All organizations utilize some type of asset management system, but some agencies, including LBCWD, do not have a formal computerized maintenance management system, Van der Maaten explained. Instead, the district utilizes paper documents, spreadsheets and a limited software package named Sedaru Workforce to store information regarding when maintenance is performed on certain assets.

A formal CMMS is a relational database that allows management of information specific to maintaining assets and facilities. A more formal maintenance management system may consist of organized work orders that document the details of the maintenance that was performed and can be used to execute, not only the work order process, but also organize information to help organizations perform their activities in a more cost-effective, preventative manner.

“The use of a CMMS is really an industry standard that we are really behind on,” Van Der Maaten said.

CMMS is commonplace and proven in the water industry, he added. Van Der Maaten was involved in his first CMMS implementation about two decades ago, he noted.

“This is, by no means, new; but it is an absolutely critical tool to move us to a more modern approach toward asset management,” he said. “We likely should have moved in this direction a long time ago, as many water agencies have. In fact, many districts are probably in their second or third generation of CMMS. And it’s time we moved into modern times in how we manage our assets and how we set and manage our key performance indicators.”

LB County Water District commissioners approved a contract this week to implement a computerized maintenance management system

Thousands of CMMS products exist, but only a small subset of these products is most applicable to water utilities, Van der Maaten explained. Throughout the water industry, it’s an important tool to provide a centralized asset management system to collect field data, track asset performance, schedule reoccurring preventative maintenance and record asset maintenance history, which is then used to inform and optimize maintenance, renewal, and replacement decisions and to further ensure the safe and reliable delivery of water.

The CMMS software offered by CentralSquare Technologies, LLC, is called Lucity, which is well-known CMMS software for water and wastewater utilities that has a substantial customer base, Van der Maaten said. Lucity has extensive maintenance and asset management functionality that is more specific to water and wastewater utilities than most other CMMS software alternatives. It also has GIS integration, excellent references and customer service experience, and integrates well with other applications.

The district could change software down the road, if that’s what they wish to do in the future, since it’s just a tool. There might be slight changes over time, Van der Maaten noted.

“Having the data and the processes and the people that use it are the most important thing that you get to hang onto,” he said.

Having dealt with management maintenance systems, Lewis agreed that moving away from paper and automating things is generally a smart move, but the district needs to be careful with the transition. They need to manage it in a way that it doesn’t become too big and get out of hand, he added.

“You can also get such a robust system that you become a slave to the system as opposed to it becoming an asset to you,” Lewis commented.

This system is made for the industry and he believes it’s the right size, Van der Maaten replied.

“It’s not running us, it’s meeting our business needs not the other way around,” he said. “We’re not going to modify what we do to fit the software.”

That’s why the CMMS administrator position is so critical, Van der Maaten added, otherwise the agency would be at the mercy of the software they purchase.

The administrator position is a new need, skill set and work demand that they can’t use existing staff to fill, Van der Maaten said. The operations support specialist could possibly be filled in-house, but they would need to backfill the position, he said.

“I don’t think that you could simply just move somebody over and not backfill that (position), we’re going to still need (that work done),” Van der Maaten said.

As the CMMS matures, there may be the opportunity in the future when the system is so efficient the district won’t need as many staff members maintaining it. Although, initially, there will be a ramp of work to do, he added.

The most common failure with CMMS is not to have the “organizational horsepower” to actually implement the system and continually improve upon it, Van Der Maaten said.

“The CMMS is just a tool and that’s it,” he explained, “so to configure and marry our business and functional needs with the technical solutions to develop the report, configure the software, integrate it with data, financials and other instrumentation, you really need to have a CMMS administrator, in fact the two go hand-in-hand.”

He knows of someone who might be available as the CMMS administrator, Van der Maaten added, and they want to move on that chance quickly.

“There’s maybe the opportunity to bring somebody on board that would really facilitate this project and would be great, if we can get them,” he said. “Based on that we feel like the time is now.”

If they have someone in mind to go with the system that’s significant, Neev said and agreed to move on it now rather than pushing it down the line. She made a motion to approve the staff recommendation as written.

Lewis suggested modifying the motion (and Neev accepted) to defer the support position until after a CMMS administrator comes on board and can provide input on the potential new support position, current staffing and what they need to implement the new system.

The new CMMS administrator can assess the current staffing and determine whether or not the new support role is integral to manage the system, Lewis explained. At that time, they can return to the commission with a request, if needed. They might be able to cover it by shifting duties of the current staff, he commented.

“I want to see an evaluation of what the positions are and see where we are,” Lewis said.

He also doubted how quickly they’d be able to fill the CMMS administrator role and get the new system off the ground.

Although Van der Maaten was not so sure about Lewis’ doubtfulness on the timeline.

“I am pretty optimistic that we might be able to move on this quickly,” Van der Maaten said.

They’d like to hit the ground running and he feels the support position is integral, postponing filling that new role (while moving forward with the administrator position) won’t necessarily interrupt the implementation of the CMMS system, Van der Maaten clarified. It’s more of an impact on how they address the knowledge transfer with two specific employees who plan on retiring soon, he added.

Although some commissioners didn’t see a reason to delay budgeting for the support position.

“I don’t see the problem of approving it now, we don’t have to fill it,” until they get input from the new CMMS administrator, Commission Chair David Horne commented. “I think we should approve it, just like they’re asking for, and not necessarily worry about filling it right away so the new (CMMS administrator) has input into who this (operations support specialist) should be.”

Once it’s approved, it’s on the books and will be a much easier and smoother process if they do fill it, he said. Otherwise, the commission will have to discuss budgeting for the support role again, recommend it to the board and wait for them to meet for final approval.

It works better as a package deal, Horne added.

“If one piece doesn’t come in until a little bit later, that’s ok, but it’s already sitting there (ready to go),” Horne said.

Stender could see both sides of the discussion: There’s good reason to budget for the support role now, but there’s also a need for input from the new CMMS administrator on how the system will be managed, which may include a new support position or may not if duties are able to be shifted with current staff. An analysis is worthy, he said, but they should assume that the district will need more help to get the new system up and running.

“This is not a small task,” Stender said. “I’m pretty certain it’s going to take bodies and resources (and time) to implement this effectively.”

Stender suggested approving the budget for the position, conduct the analysis and allow the new CMMS administrator to determine if an operations support specialist is needed.

In explaining his position (and eventual dissenting vote) Lewis said he respects all opinions on the matter, but ultimately would like to see more evaluation of the current staffing and duties before they create and budget for a new support position.

Lewis also emphasized that he supports the system itself, especially after staff’s confirmation about keeping it manageable.

Although Neev eventually withdrew her modified motion and referred back to the original motion to approve the staff recommendation (budgeting for both positions), with the addition that the commission receives an annual update on the savings.

Although commissioners also generally agreed that the new CMMS administrator should have input in the process of determining the responsibilities of a support specialist and whether or not some of the duties could be done by current staff.

The timeline depends on hiring the right CMMS administrator, Van der Maaten said, and there’s a good chance they can have someone on board quickly. After that, a system could be in place as quickly as six months, he added.

“We could always delay everything, I suppose, but I don’t see a need to,” Van der Maaten said. “I think that’s why we looked at the budget adjustment because we have the opportunity right now to move on this. We’re already way behind, we should’ve been doing this a long time ago.”

They have the opportunity to offset the budget this year, he explained, because they were able to secure more groundwater in fiscal year 2022-23 than was budgeted, saving approximately $533,000 in purchased water costs. Because of that, staff recommended moving $226,635 from that account into a fund to cover the CMMS related costs for the FY 2022-23, resulting in a net $0 increase for the year’s budget. Costs for the following years will be included in the annual budget.

The cost to hire a CMMS administrator at the control point is $120,903 per year and the cost to hire the operations support specialist is $83,891 per year. With benefits, this calculates to a combined amount for both positions of about $266,232 per year.

The first-year cost for the implementation of the CMMS software is $109,220 (with a 10% contingency for a maximum up to $120,142). Annual subscription cost for each year thereafter is $40,000, subject to a 5% annual increase.

In total, the first-year cost for the new CMMS positions and the software, including a 10% contingency to the software cost, is $386,374 (of that amount, $226,635 will occur in this year’s budget fiscal year 2022-23). Costs each year thereafter are approximately $318,881 (which is subject to a 5% annual increase on the software license subscription and possible CPI or merit increases to the salary of the new positions).

With the implementation of CMMS, it’s expected that operations and maintenance costs can be reduced and the life of the district’s assets extended through optimized maintenance management and scheduling, Van der Maaten explained. Typically, it takes about seven years for a computerized maintenance management system to reach maturity, with each year showing gains and cost savings through a reduction in emergencies, overtime costs, unscheduled repairs and through better care of the district’s assets.

With approximately $2.2 million spent each year on materials and outside services, there is a significant opportunity for a reduction in maintenance costs, according to staff. Industry standards estimate the reduction in maintenance costs achieved through the use of a CMMS to be in the 10% to 15% range, or between $220,000 and $330,000 per year for LBCWD.

Also, with the current “replacement value” of the district’s assets exceeding $166 million, there is significant opportunity for cost savings through the extension of the life of the district’s reservoirs, transmission means, distribution facilities, pumping facilities and other assets. These are not explicit costs that are paid each year, but are hidden costs that eventually show up in future CIP budgets. It is estimated that the cost savings by extending the life of the district’s assets through the use of the CMMS to be approximately $831,778 per year.

Taking into account both the real cost savings and hidden cost savings, as well as ramping up the savings each year as the CMMS matures, the cost to implement the new system is estimated to break even within five years, Van der Maaten noted.

These are estimates, Van der Maaten emphasized.

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.