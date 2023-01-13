NewLeftHeader

 Volume 15, Issue 4  |  January 13, 2023

Police Files 011323

Police Files

Teenage girl, struck in Coast Highway crosswalk, taken to local hospital

On Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 6:19 p.m., Laguna Beach Police Officers were dispatched with lights and sirens to Cleo Street and S. Coast Highway for a reported vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers determined that a 16-year-old female was legally walking in a crosswalk at a fully signaled intersection when she was struck by a Ford F-150 truck. 

Although the female was able to get up and walk on her own, she complained of pain. Her parents were notified, and she was transported to a local hospital.

The driver of the vehicle was not cited.

Two-vehicle collision temporarily closes Coast Highway

On Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 1:17 p.m., Laguna Beach Police officers responded to Cleo Street and S. Coast Highway for a non-injury traffic collision involving two vehicles.

Police Files black damaged vehicle SNL 1.13

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Fortunately, this two-vehicle collision had no reported injuries

One vehicle, a black Toyota, ended up coming to rest up against a light stanchion with fairly severe damage. The other vehicle, a work truck, also suffered damage.

 Northbound Coast Highway traffic was affected in the area of Cleo Street for approximately 30 minutes until both vehicles could be towed from the roadway. 

At this time no citations have been issued.

 

