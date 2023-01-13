NewLeftHeader

 Volume 15, Issue 4  |  January 13, 2023

Clarence B. (Bud) Schaefer

August 8, 1936 – January 7, 2023

Clarence B. (Bud) Schaefer

Clarence B. Schaefer (Bud), affectionately called “Big Bud” by his family, and a 60-year resident of Laguna Beach, Calif., died peacefully, surrounded by his family, on January 7, 2023. He was 86.

Bud was born on August 8, 1936, in Buffalo, N.Y., to Elizabeth Angle Schaefer and Clarence Bott Schaefer Sr. He attended The Nichols School and graduated from Northwestern University in 1959, where he earned his B.S. in Business Administration and was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon. He continued his education at the American Institute for Foreign Trade (Thunderbird), receiving an additional degree in Foreign Trade.

Bud began his career working in advertising in New York City, but soon changed his path to the pharmaceutical industry. In 1963, he relocated to Orange County with his young bride to start the international division of Allergan. He later worked in consulting for other companies before retiring to manage his investments.

Throughout his life, Bud loved to travel. He managed to visit 103 countries and all seven continents. Always in pursuit of a new “off the beaten path” adventure by foot, horse, canoe or bush plane, Bud was most enchanted with Africa, as he had a passion for wildlife conservation. Bud shunned materialism and preferred the simple pleasures in life: long hikes and beach walks, a good burger with a Coca-Cola, Pacific sunsets and a competitive game of tennis. People often saw him driving his 1982 dark green Volvo on the streets of Laguna. He was known for his sharp wit and was called, “The Voice,” for his encyclopedic statistical knowledge of sports, geography, cinema and stocks.  Bud was a fan of all sports, especially college and professional football, never missing a Northwestern or Buffalo Bills game. He also enjoyed classic films, especially John Wayne westerns. Bud was a dedicated usher at the Laguna Presbyterian Church.

Bud is survived by his daughter, Andrea (Schaefer) Truslow and son-in law Peter Truslow of St. Petersburg, Fla.; son, Stephen John Schaefer and daughter-in-law, Marivic Labrador Schaefer of Laguna Beach; his five grandchildren, Austen Truslow, Hannah Truslow, Miles Truslow, Stephen Schaefer Jr. and Sophia Schaefer and his former wife and best friend, Margaret (Meg) Schaefer.

A private family graveside service for will be held at Pacific View in Newport Beach. In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations be made to the Laguna Presbyterian Church or the World Wildlife Fund.

 

