 Volume 15, Issue 4  |  January 13, 2023

School Notes 011323

School Notes

Local named to Dean’s List at Bradley University

Oliver Zinn, a Bradley student majoring in History from Laguna Beach, has been named to Bradley’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.

Bradley University is a top-ranked, private university in Peoria, Ill., offering nearly 6,000 undergraduate and graduate students opportunities, choices and resources to build their futures. Their comprehensive array of undergraduate and graduate academic programs includes business, communications, education, engineering, fine arts, health sciences, liberal arts and sciences and technology.

Lehigh University names local to Dean’s List

Dean’s List status, which is awarded to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses, has been granted to Will Kalmbach in the Fall 2022 semester.

For more than 150 years, Lehigh University has combined outstanding academic and learning opportunities with leadership in fostering innovative research. The institution is among the nation’s most selective, highly ranked private research universities. Lehigh’s five colleges – College of Arts and Sciences, College of Business, College of Education, College of Health and the P.C. Rossin College of Engineering and Applied Science – provides opportunities to 7,000+ students to discover and grow in an academically rigorous environment along with a supportive, engaged campus community.

 

