 Volume 15, Issue 4  |  January 13, 2023

Toastmasters returns to Laguna Beach

Toastmasters is returning to Laguna Beach. After a break for COVID, the popular speaking club is returning and everyone is invited to learn more about joining the new club at an upcoming event.

An information meeting and open house will be held on Thursday evening, January 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the Guildhall, behind St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, located at 428 Park Ave., Laguna Beach. Parking in the church lot is free and refreshments will be served.

Former members who belonged to club before the pandemic are encouraged to attend the open house and share their success stories. The club will meet every Thursday evening at the Guildhall, from 6:30-8 p.m.

Toastmasters is a community non-profit that helps people improve public speaking, communication and leadership skills in a comfortable and safe environment. Prior to the pandemic, the club had more than 30 active members and was one of the most successful clubs in South Orange County. Toastmasters has a long history of helping people overcome the fear of public speaking and gain confidence as speakers. The organization turns 100 in 2024.

According to Laguna Beach resident David Makela, former president of the Laguna Beach club, “Toastmasters is a proven way to help people improve their public speaking skills. By speaking every week in club meetings, members gradually build confidence and begin to see noticeable progress. And it’s amazing how quickly people improve. The secret is regular practice.”

For more information, contact John Barry at 714.457.2279, or by email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or Linda Robinson, 714.370.1184, or by email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

