 Volume 15, Issue 4  |  January 13, 2023

Fire Captain Patrick Cary named 2022 Laguna Beach Firefighter of the Year

Fire Captain Patrick Cary has been announced as this year’s 2022 Laguna Beach Firefighter of the Year. Captain Cary began his career with the Laguna Beach Fire Department on Oct. 21, 2011.

A proud husband and father of two children, Captain Cary was nominated by his peers and this decision was unanimously supported by the entire Laguna Beach Fire management team.

Captain Cary has represented the Fire Department and the City of Laguna Beach in multiple community events such as:

–Training Committee Member

–Peer Support Member

–Public Education Committee Member

–Staffing Committee Member

–Ambulance Committee Member

–Assists with “Spark of Love” Toy Drive

–Instructor for Sidewalk CPR

–High School CPR Instructor

Captain Cary is currently stationed at Laguna Beach Fire Station #3, where he is not only responsible for providing service to our community, but is tasked with responding on our California Office of Emergency Services Fire Engine as a mutual aid resource throughout the state when requested.

