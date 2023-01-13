NewLeftHeader

 January 13, 2023

Assistance League to hold Prospective Member Coffee 011323

Assistance League to hold Prospective Member Coffee on January 20

Assistance League (AL) Laguna Beach is welcoming new members. Join this organization on Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. for a Prospective Member Coffee at their Chapter House, located at 547 Catalina St., Laguna Beach. Learn how AL supports 13 community-based philanthropic programs benefiting everyone from infants to adults.

Assistance League ladies

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Kathy Pawluk

Assistance League Laguna Beach members participating in Operation School Bell at Camp Pendleton, providing military families with shoes, clothes and school supplies. (L-R) Loretta Martin, Dianne Card, Kathy Pawluk, London Liggatt, Jennifer Paige and Karen Hogrebe

AL is an all-volunteer, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that puts caring and commitment into action through philanthropic programs. Member volunteers are dedicated to ongoing support and a long-term presence in the community through hands-on involvement and innovative philanthropic programs.

They currently have 160 member volunteers working to make Laguna Beach and surrounding communities better places to live and work through their programs. 

Assistance League thrift shop

Click on photo for a larger image

Assisteens member helping a shopper in the volunteer-run AL Thrift Shop

Their one-of-a-kind signature program is the Early Intervention Program (EIP) for developmentally delayed infants, prenatal to age 1. They have been supporting this program for more than 40 years using funds raised in their Thrift Shop. 

For more information, visit www.allagunabeach.org.

 

