NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

65.5°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 15, Issue 4  |  January 13, 2023

American Red Cross Blood Drive at Laguna Presbyterian 011323

American Red Cross Blood Drive at Laguna Presbyterian Church set for January 25

An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Laguna Presbyterian Church’s Tankersley Hall.

To schedule your appointment, sign up online at www.redcrossblood.org.

To streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes, visit www.redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment.

If you donate blood between now and January 31, you will automatically be entered for a chance to win an exciting trip for you and a guest to Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix, Ariz. This includes travel, hotel, a $500 gift card, pre-game activities and more. Terms apply. For more information, visit www.redcrossblood.org/superbowl.

Laguna Presbyterian Church is located at 415 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.