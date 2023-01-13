NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

65.5°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 15, Issue 4  |  January 13, 2023

Art in Public Places FP 011323

“Art in Public Places” – 2001 #1 by Jerry Rothman

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents. 

Created in 1973 and installed in Heisler Park in 1999, 2001 #1 by Jerry Rothman was funded through a donation by Kathleen Cummings. Rothman was considered to be a leading figure in post-World War II American ceramics. He had a long and varied career as a sculptor, industrial designer, potter and teacher. Credited with inventing non-shrinking clay and developing new ways of fusing clay and metal in order to create large-scale sculptural forms, Rothman said, “Throughout my career, I developed new techniques and forms.”

Another of his public art pieces, In Central Park, created in 1962 and installed in 1999, is also located in Heisler Park.

art in 2001 closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

 Jerry Rothman’s innovations revolutionized ceramic sculpture

As noted when his exhibition Feat of Clay: Five Decades of Jerry Rothman appeared at the Laguna Art Museum in 2003/2004, Rothman spent the majority of his 50 years making art that challenges and pushes the limits of what he sees as comfortable and mundane. While others were conforming to the sleek, stylized and cold intellectualism of Minimalist art which was emerging as dominant in the 1960s, Rothman sought to infuse his work with a warmth that invoked humanism, challenging the style of the time and questioning the norms of the day. 

Rothman created his first sculpture garden on the grounds of his Laguna Beach studio in the 1980s.

art in faraway 2001

Click on photo for a larger image

“2001 #1” is located in Heisler Park

Rothman attended Otis Art Institute beginning in 1956, where he came under the influence of Peter Voulkos. After working in Japan designing ceramics for export to the U.S. from 1958-60, Rothman returned to Los Angeles, completed his master’s degree at the Otis Art Institute in 1962 and proceeded to develop a series of large-scale figurative sculpture.

Rothman was head of the ceramics department at the University of Iowa before becoming head of the ceramics department at California State University, Fullerton in 1971, retiring in 1996. 

From 2006-2011, Rothman built his final sculpture garden in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. A long-time Laguna Beach resident, Rothman died on June 5, 2014 in San Miguel de Allende.

This is the 88th article in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are more than 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here.

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.