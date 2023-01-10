Jheri St. James: Belly dancing is her art and destiny
By DIANNE RUSSELL
What do a traveling notary and a belly dancer have in common? That may sound like a riddle or a trick question, however, they do have one extraordinary woman in common – long-time (50 years) Laguna resident Jheri St. James.
Her two passions seem an unlikely combination, but they have served St. James well. She continues to enjoy a four-decade career as a belly dance instructor as well as five decades as owner of Jheri Secretary Notary-to-Go.
St. James established her business in 1972 and since 1986, has been teaching belly dancing via the Laguna Beach Recreation Department (she also teaches yoga). St. James is the leader of JJ & the Habibis Laguna Beach Belly Dancers, who perform at the annual Fête de Musique and other venues.
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
Jheri St. James
“Because I teach through the recreation department (or re-creation), I always emphasize the fun factor in classes and with JJ and the Habibis Laguna Beach Dancers.I consider it my art and my destiny,” said St. James, whose classes are held at the Susi Q Community Center. “Belly dancing is much harder than it looks.”
A representation of both of her endeavors, St. James’ tiny 300+ foot “Gypsy Vardo,” (as she calls it) in Downtown Laguna is a perfect reflection of her life – enchanting and exotic, however, a pristine corner is dedicated to her business.
The word “Vardo” derives from the Iranian word vurdon, for cart or wagon. Gypsy Vardo living is a trip back in time to a place where highly skilled craftsmen were commissioned by wealthy Romani (Gypsy) or Carnival owners to create magnificent livable and movable works of art.
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
Belly dancing statue is just one of the many unusual items in St. James’ collection
Although it lacks wheels, St. James “Gypsy Vardo” is certainly a work of art. Wherever one’s eyes fall, there are unique objects – costumes, masks, statues and dazzling lights from Turkey. “There are lights all over the city in Istanbul,” she said.
First came the business
“I started the business in 1972, so I could stay at home with my baby. I put an ad in the Pennysaver and then used a borrowed IBM Selectric typewriter to write a meat newsletter,” St. James said. “As a vegetarian, this was an interesting combination of events. Things certainly have evolved since then, equipment-wise, and I have worked for so many generations of families in Laguna Beach, helping students with papers, firemen with applications, and all kinds of interesting projects and people. The business has supported me my whole life.”
Both of her daughters went to Laguna Beach High School. Jasmine, her older daughter, lives in Ohio, and Sarah lives in the desert. St. James also has a foster daughter, Jacqui. in Portland, Ore.
Jheri Secretary Notary-to-Go business services have included manuscripts (books, scripts and poetry), transcripts (DRB, City Council, memoirs), legal documents, resumes, databases, screenplays and editing/writing.
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
One section of St. James’ “Vardo” is dedicated to her business
Raised on a farm in Ohio, St. James’ family grew their own food, and she was free to roam the woods and explore. After her father became unable to maintain the farm, she was sent to a Catholic boarding school. Like many girls of that era, she learned to type and it eventually paid off.
“I moved to Cleveland and was there for 10 years. I had a pair of high patent leather boots and my toes were always cold,” she said. “I thought, ‘I need to be in a different environment.’”
So she traveled west to San Francisco and stayed for four years. “Sadly, I missed Woodstock, but I met a man at the Altamont Speedway Festival featuring the Rolling Stones in 1970 and we came to Laguna in 1971.”
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
Turkish lights
Belly dancing
“In 1982, I turned 40 and became a grandmother,” said St. James. “I thought I needed to do something wild to keep going and moving. Belly dancing is good for self-esteem, and it’s fun and adventurous.”
At the suggestion of a friend, she went to Orange Coast College, which had – and continues to have – a great art and dance program. “The belly dancing class was a small group of 15 ladies. It was so unusual. I was intrigued,” she said. After conquering the beginning and intermediate courses and earning her AA, she decided to try her hand at teaching in 1986 and hasn’t stopped since.
During the 1980s, St. James spent many years dancing at the Sawdust Art Festival.
In a 2019 Stu News article, St. James said, “The Sawdust is the first and maybe only venue to welcome belly dancing as the art form it truly is.”
St. James has too many costumes to count and many are interchangeable – cabaret, ethnic, Renaissance, fusion, folkloric, “So there were lots over all the years,” she said. “I love my costumes and all the show memories. Artist Greg Thorne was a big fan of belly dance for 35 years at the ‘dust. He said, ‘Belly dancing made the Sawdust Festival,’ and I agree that our program was unusual...often 100+ dancers per season, live music and the iconic parades around the grounds.Little girls used to make being in our parades part of their birthday sleepovers, so sweet.”
Photo by Doug Miller
St. James at the Sawdust Festival in August 1984
During her career, St. James has garnered many awards – she’s a two-trophy winner at the Belly Dancer of the Universe Competition and her dance troupe was awarded the Trophy Winning Troupe at Laguna Beach Patriot’s Day Parade 2022. She’s dancedin Seminyak, Bali and Istanbul, Turkey, and her skills include finger cymbals, veils, Egyptian canes, Turkish swords, baskets, hookah and candelabra.
“Most people don’t understand or appreciate belly dancing,” St. James said. “It’s one of the oldest dances in history, it was part of religious ceremonies. Belly dancing is a true art form of cultural significance.”
Yet no one will deny that belly dancing has gotten a bad rap and is often sexualized and characterized as a dance of seduction.
“On the contrary,” state belly dance historians, “the belly dance is not a dance of seduction – nor did it begin that way. Throughout Middle Eastern history, Oriental dance (the proper term for belly dance) has been a family dance done at such occasions as weddings, births and festivals. Men, women and children in those cultures have always belly danced for fun, not to entertain or arouse an audience.”
Photo by Doug Miller
St. James dancing at the Sawdust Festival in 1985
According to some, the dance form that today is called belly dance is extremely old and traces of it can be foundup to 6,000 years ago, in some pagan societies that used to worship a feminine deity, to celebrate women’s fertility as something magic.
“Countries have different versions – Turkish, Egyptian, Arabic, Lebanese, Japanese. Children start dancing as soon as they are born, it’s a social folk dance,” St. James said.
The most popular theory is that it evolved from a religious dance performance. Some people believe that it descended from early Egyptian dances, or from the migration of gypsies from India. Another popular theory is that belly dance began as a traditional birthing practiceto help ease the pains of childbirth.
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
More of St. James’ fascinating collectables
“Belly dance (La Dance Oriental or Mid-Eastern dance) is the Cinderella of the dance world compared to the more “legitimate” dances,” St. James said. “People in the countries of origin are embarrassed by it; Western people don’t understand how ‘art’ could involve hip undulations (in a world of nude women’s bodies everywhere in art). Belly dance never gets NEA grants and yet practitioners are frequently invited to perform for free to boost attendance at all kinds of venues.Only students learn about the challenges of smiling while playing finger cymbals, dancing with veils, and swords and other props and many give up.I’d like to see a ballet, modern, or tap dancer add those items to their more accepted dances!”
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
St. James in the 2022 Patriots Day Parade. JJ and the Habibis Laguna Beach Dancers was the Trophy Winning Troupe.
“Belly dancing is so rich and deep,” said St. James. “The belly button is the center point. It pulls the lower part of the body toward the earth, and the upper body toward the sky in a very lyrical and moving way. It’s a beautiful dance form that releases the inner child. It expresses both how you are perceived by others and how you perceive yourself. It’s my art. I am completely in love with it and want to write more about it.” (She is a writer and member of Third Street Writers.)
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
St. James dressed in one of her redesigned Egyptian costumes at the Woman’s Club 100th Anniversary party in November 2022
And true to her word, St. James is working on her autobiography titled, Read My Hips.
I can’t wait to read it.
To contact St. James, email her at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
For more information on St. James, Jheri Secretary Notary-to-Go and class schedules, go towww.jherico.net.