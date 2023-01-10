NewLeftHeader

The Bells perform at Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center FP 011023

The Bells perform at Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center on January 21

On Saturday, Jan. 21 from 8-10 p.m., the Bells will perform at LBCAC. The doors open at 7:30 p.m.

The Bells(FKA: The Black Tongued Bells) take a journey back in time to the swamps of New Orleans and Baton Rouge, La.

the bells band

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBCAC

The Bells

Marylou Stuart, along with several other BTB originalmembers, will be on hand to transport theaudience onto a swampy New Orleans porch, as they sing tall tales of the American swamp. 

The Bells are influenced by artists like Son House, Howlin Wolf, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Muddy Waters, Bo Diddley and the Rolling Stones.

For tickets, click here.

LBCAC is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.lbculturalartscenter.org.

 

