 Volume 15, Issue 3  |  January 10, 2023

Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce 011023

Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce installs 2023 board members

Photos by Scott Brashier

On Wednesday, Jan. 4, Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen, Councilmembers Sue Kempf and Alex Rounaghi along with members of the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce gathered to officially welcome the 2023 Chamber of Commerce board members at C’est La Vie.

Laguna Beach Chamber Erin and Bob

Laguna Beach Chamber’s CEO/President Erin Slattery and Mayor Bob Whalen welcomed attendees to the 2023 board installation

Laguna Beach Chamber swearing in

(L-R) 2023 Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce board members Jeffrey Redeker, Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold, Mark Meisberger, Valerie Lynn, Doug Vogel and Reinhard Neubert getting sworn in by Mayor Bob Whalen

The swearing-in ceremony was performed by Mayor Bob Whalen and included chamber board members in attendance, Chairman of the Board Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold,Vice Chairman Mark Meisberger, Treasurer Jeffrey Redeker, Secretary Doug Vogel and Directors Valerie Lynn and Reinhard Neubert.Board members in absentia were J.J. Ballesteros, chairman elect; Hasty Honarkar; Lynda Halligan Olsen; Tyler Russell and Julie Laughton.

Laguna Beach Chamber Gail and Ash

2022 Ambassador of the Year Gail Duncan with Ash Alvandi, district director from Senator Dave Min’s office with a special certificate

Laguna Beach Chamber board members

Laguna Beach Chamber board members for 2023 (L-R) Valerie Lynn, Jeffrey Redeker, Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold, Doug Vogel, Mark Meisberger, and Reinhard Neubert at C’est La Vie restaurant

The highlight of the evening was when the chamber presented the Ambassador of the Year award to Gail Duncan.“Gail has not only been our biggest cheerleader as we participate in events but has been chief volunteer helping us achieve success,” said Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold.“Gail is instrumental in several local organizations including the Assistance League and The Rotary Club, just to name a few.”

Laguna Beach Chamber Doug Paula Ash

(L-R) Board Members Doug Vogel and Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold with Ash Alvandi, district director from Senator Dave Min’s office

Laguna Beach Chamber trio

(L-R) Joelle Pedue, Chamber marketing and events manager; Gail Landau, owner/founder of Catmosphere Laguna, Inc.) and Ed Steinfeld, KX FM Radio Morning Show host

Ash Alvandi, district director from Senator Dave Min’s offices attended and presented certificates to board members and Duncan.

C’est La Vie provided delicious appetizers and a beautiful venue.

For more information, visit www.lagunabeachchamber.org.

 

