 Volume 15, Issue 3  |  January 10, 2023

In Memoriam Fredric Harold Rubel 011023

In Memoriam

Fredric Harold Rubel

May 25, 1934 – January 1, 2023

In Memoriam Fredric Rubel portrait

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Fredric Harold Rubel

Fredric Harold RubelwasbornonMay 25, 1934 in San Bernardino, Calif. to Rose and Barney Rubel. Fredattended Elsinore Military Academy from ages 9-18 and thenwent on toUC Berkeley from 1952-1956.While attending Calto earnhis B.S. degree in Business, Fred met his future wife, Joan.

Shortly before his graduation,Fred’s fathersuffered a stroke. Fred returnedhome to San Bernardino after receiving his degree to help his mother run the family jewelry business.Over the following 55 years, Fredtransformed the family jewelry business into one of the finest luxury brand jewelers in Southern California. The company that bears his name was started by his parents in 1928,and, havingbeen in continuous operation ever since, is now employing its fourth generation of Rubels.

Fred was one of the first jewelers in California to receive the title of AGS Certified Gemologist Appraiser from the American Gem Society. He also served as president of the Los Angeles Chapter of the American Gem Society. In 2012, Fred was honored by the 24 Karat Club at a formal recognition dinner for his lifelong service and contributions to its society of professional jewelers.

Fred and Joan were married in August 1957 and raised three children, David, Gary and Ellen. After their children left to attend college, Fred and Joan moved to Laguna Beach, Calif. where they enjoyed time with their six grandchildren, attending their many school and sporting activities.Fred’s greatest joy was his family.He loved family gatherings and celebrating holidays with his wife, his children, their spouses and his grandchildren.

Fred loved all kinds of sports and was a lifelong Dodger fan.

As a child, he rode horses and loved to go fishing with his dad and pals off the coast of Southern California and Mexico. He continued fishing for much of his life and made several trips to Alaska.

In Memoriam Joan and Fredric Rubel

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of the Rubel family

Joan and Fredric Rubel celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary in 2007 on the Big Island of Hawaii

A lifelong learner, Fred loved to read, follow the stock market and was always curious about new technologies. He and Joan played bridge competitively and socially and traveled extensively,taking trips to Europe, Asia, Africa and South America.Fred and Joanenjoyed many family trips to the Big Island of Hawaii, celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary in 2007.

Fred passed away on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was 88 years old. His loving presence in our lives will be deeply missed.Fred is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Joan; their children, David (Kerry), Gary (Belinda) and Ellen (Doug) Willardson and grandchildren, Claire (Keith) Warren, Charlotte, Michael, Evan, Sam (Anna) and Daniel.

A memorial service was held at Pacific View Mortuary in Newport Beach on Monday, Jan. 9 at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.

 

