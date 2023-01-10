NewLeftHeader

 Volume 15, Issue 3  |  January 10, 2023

Brianne “Rickie” Redman joins Susi Q 011023

Brianne “Rickie” Redman joins Susi Q to lead its Aging-in-Place (Lifelong Laguna) program

Brianne “Rickie” Redman has been hired by Laguna Beach Seniors at the Susi Q to lead the nonprofit’s Aging-in-Place (Lifelong Laguna) Department. Redman started her new position on January 3. She has 14 years of experience working with seniors, including with Alzheimer’s Orange County, where she managed their Memories in the Making art program and exhibition, and SCAN Health Plan, where she was a volunteer engagement specialist. 

“We’re delighted that Rickie is joining our team at the Susi Q,” said Nadia Babayi, executive director of Laguna Beach Seniors. “Her experience in engaging with older adults, combined with her passion for art, creativity, education and community outreach, make her the ideal candidate for this position.”

Redman answers a few questions that illustrate just why the Susi Q believes she will be a tremendous asset to the organization:

What in particular excites you about the Aging in Place program?

Most Americans want to remain at home within their own community as they age. Older adults experience myriad of changes as they age and being in the comfort of familiar surroundings can be a key to lasting happiness and health.  Being forced to move because of aging, especially away from the beauty and culture of Laguna Beach, can often be avoided when support, resources and community are brought to bear. I’m excited to connect with residents so that together we can create a holistic aging plan that is as unique as each member of our community. One of our unique offerings is the Home Repair Program. It is a partnership with the City of Laguna Beach and Habitat for Humanity OC to help older adults on a limited income make essential repairs to stay safe at home. We also offer home modification assessments to offer suggestions for age-friendly modifications. Often the simplest change enhances a sense of security while preventing injuries and increasing the ability to remain at home. 

What are a couple of your key goals as you undertake the new role?

In order to create a culture that supports seniors aging in place, community involvement is vital. I look forward to creating more robust volunteer opportunities, intergenerational activities and removing the stigma from talking about death. 

Any particular reason why you enjoy working with an older population?

Working with seniors was fortuitous. I was seeking volunteer opportunities that were focused on the healing arts and I found Memories in the Making, which is a painting program for people with Alzheimer’s. I became a volunteer art facilitator and found that connecting with older adults was natural and extremely gratifying. Our elders are living history and I’m always curious what I can learn from their experiences. Plus, growing up my family had multiple grandparents who lived with us, including my grandpa Paul. He went out almost every night to sing karaoke and regularly helped friends and strangers alike. He showed me people can be adventurous, silly and stay involved in the community at any age. 

What value do you believe that your background in art will bring to the program?

Charles Eames said, “We don’t do art – we solve problems.” My creativity is what drives my ability to bring new perspective into the work I do. It’s how I connect with people and inspires me to find solutions in ways that haven’t been tried. It’s how I dream, innovate and fuel big-picture projects. I love to use art as a means of communication, advocacy and community building. It’s exciting to be in Laguna where art is baked into the culture so I look forward to further infusing the arts into the Lifelong Laguna department.

If we support seniors living at home as they age, we have to start thinking about how their death will look. By offering end-of-life planning and discussing care preferences with our members we can provide person-centered care that includes personal wishes and values. My goal is to get to know members, ask questions and navigate aging together. 

The Susi Q hosts a Death Café where members are invited to share in discussions around death, which inspires talk about life. These conversations can lead to living a more inspired and intentional life. I’d love to see people of all ages attending and to host Death Cafés throughout the Laguna Beach community. 

The Susi Q offers a wide range of educational and fun programs, classes and clubs for older adults – though all ages are welcome. The Susi Q’s Care Management Department provides free consultation, education and practical resources for vulnerable seniors, enabling them to stay safe, informed and independent.

Brianne “Rickie” Redman’s email address is This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and her direct line is 949.715.8107.

For more information on The Susi Q, the portal to access the best of Laguna’s community resources, visit www.thesusiq.org, or call 949.715.8105.

Laguna Beach Community and Susi Q Center is located at 380 Third St., Laguna Beach.

 

