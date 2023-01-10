NewLeftHeader

 Volume 15, Issue 3  |  January 10, 2023

Fair Game 011023

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Rounaghi and Orgill join the huddle as council kicks off 2023 year

TJ headshot AugAfter about a month of downtime during the holiday season, 2023 gets officially started at City Hall with the convening of the new City Council, with two new members, attending their first meeting of the New Year, and with Mayor Bob Whalen at the helm for a fourth time.

There are a number of things on the agenda, including a continued Public Hearing related to the proposed undergrounding of utilities at Diamond St. and subsequently an assessment and the appeal of a CEQA exemption for approval of a Design Review at 1902 Ocean Way.

The continuation hearing for Diamond St. primarily entails tallying the votes for or against undergrounding.

The Ocean Way appeal is centered around the property being considered a “historic property” that is thought to include the “removal of historic materials and character defining features.”

Elsewhere on the agenda:

–A proclamation recognizing Sue Kempf for her service to the city as 2022 Mayor;

–The recognition and celebration of employees attaining milestones of service and employment with the city, including Police Lt. Timothy Kleiser and Police Sgt. David McGill, both with 20 years, and maintenance worker Donald Torrison from Public Works, also with 20 years.

–And, as on most agendas is a review and update of Claims Against the City. This agenda includes three, but one in particular stands out. It’s a claim filed by an individual alleging “damages due to being denied drinking water while in custody.” Oh, my gosh, say it ain’t so! The city, b-t-w, is denying the claim. Surprise…surprise!

–Agenda item 8 kicks up the Marine Safety Operations with the proposed purchase of four new Toyota 4Runners.

–There’s a modification proposed for the Downtown Specific Plan that would then require a conditional use permit (CUP) for eating and drinking establishments versus the previous assumption of permit by right. The change would give the city “more discretion over operational standards including parking,” which potentially is a biggie.

–Item 10 references Surplus Property, including the sites at 31729 and 31735 Coast Highway. The property was initially purchased as a possible Fire Station #4 replacement site and is no longer desired. Declaring it surplus begins a process to eventually dispose of the property in one of a number of different ways.

–There are two MOUs for approval, one ratifying an agreement between the city and the Police Employees Association and the other a similar agreement between the city and the Laguna Beach Marine Safety Association.

–Next up is a first reading of an ordinance that would update building and fire codes; and also, is a first reading that would address concerns related to SB 9 that would allow for lot splits of existing single-family residential parcels.

–Then, finally, a presentation of a draft parking and transportation demand management report that would offer recommended strategies and actions to help alleviate adverse impacts of traffic, etc. in commercial zones.

It seems like a perfect agenda to indoctrinate newcomers to the Council, including Alex Rounaghi and Mark Orgill.

For a complete look at the agenda, go here.

• ••

Tickets are now on sale for Waiting in the Wings: the Musical for its short, but exciting January run at the No Square Theatre, before the show heads off to open in New York’s Off-Broadway come April. Waiting in the Wings is a “silly and irreverent comedy” by Jeffrey A. Johns, who also stars in the show.

According to the musical’s release, “The story line follows a mistake in casting that lands Tony (a New York stripper) in a musical and Anthony (a musical theater enthusiast from Montana) in a role as a stripper. Both men are understandably uncomfortable and have to re-think their comfort limits in order to succeed.” 

Ella Wyatt directs, with music direction by Christopher W. Smith and choreography by Jennifer Kornswiet.

The creative team will also hold question and answer sessions after the show for interested audience members.

Performances are January 20, 21, 22, 27, 28 and 29 at the Historic Legion Hall, 384 Legion St. Tickets are $35.

For more information, see the website at www.nosquare.org.

• • •

This Thursday, Jan. 12, the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce is “officially” welcoming Jedidiah Coffee with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. 

“We have thoroughly enjoyed being a part of the local Chamber this year and are excited to make it official with a ribbon cutting at our roasting studio in Laguna Canyon. The timing couldn’t be more perfect as we’re celebrating two years at our current space in January!” said theCo-founder and OwnerEmbry Munsey.

For those in attendance,Jedidiah Coffeewill be gifting a fresh bag of their brand-new House Blend Coffee and offeringcomplimentaryespresso drinks and treats from some of their favorite local bakers. TheJedidiah CoffeeRoastery is located at 2177 Laguna Canyon Road.

To join in the celebration, RSVP to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

