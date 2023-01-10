NewLeftHeader

 Volume 15, Issue 3  |  January 10, 2023

By DENNIS McTIGHE

Bomb Cyclone becomes part of weather vocabulary   

Dennis 5At noon here on Sunday, Jan. 8, we had partly cloudy skies with a scattering of altocumulus clouds at 16,000 ft. The air temp at noon was 60 degrees heading for 62. The humidity was 72% with a dew point of 51 degrees. The barometric pressure was at 1016 millibars and holding steady. The water temp was 59 and the surf was three to four feet from the WNW at 12 second intervals with a yellow flag. Sunrise occurred at 6:58 a.m. and sunset was at 4:59 p.m. Starting on Monday, the 9th, the sun will begin setting at 5 p.m. or later. Our 2022-23 rainfall as of noon on Sunday was at 7.17 inches, putting us well above the curve at this point. The normal to date is 4.45 inches and our season total has already exceeded last season’s output.

Up the road, Central and Northern California are really getting hammered this time around with record amounts of rain and snow, thanks to a parade of very strong North Pacific storms from the NW that are hooking up with an atmospheric river streaming in from the SW. The Bay Area just set an all-time record dating back to 1871 for an amount of rain for any 10-day period since then. The period from December 26, 2022 up to January 5, 2023 saw more than 10 inches of rain soak that region and outlying communities as well, thanks to the recent system known as a bomb cyclone.

A lot of folks are becoming familiar now with the term “Bomb Cyclone” as the term is now becoming part of the weather vocabulary. All low pressures, weak or strong are initially known as cyclones and that term even applies to all tropical systems as well. Most of these cyclones will produce inclement weather at some point in their life span. Some of these lows don’t intensify and soon peter out. When the barometric pressure in the low’s core measures around 29.60 inches up to around 29.90 inches, that particular cyclone will usually not produce very dramatic conditions, but when pressures are at 29.50 or lower, things get more intense. 

The general rule of thumb here is the lower the pressure, the more active weather will become a product of that particular cyclone. On the other end of the scale, we have what is known as a high-pressure center or anticyclone which indicates fair and calm weather and that’s when the barometer registers around 30.00 inches of mercury. I might note here that a millibar is used to indicate the air pressure as well. A millibar equals around three inches of mercury so the higher the barometer in a high pressure, the calmer the conditions are except for the wind which is stronger when the barometer is higher. A reading of 30.50 inches of mercury tells me that the high (anticyclone) is strong. Winds from a high always blow in the direction of a low, if there’s a low in the area a few hundred miles from the high.

 Most lows intensify around a dozen millibars for every 24 hours, but when you get a low that intensifies more than 24 millibars in a 24-hour span, then you’ve got yourself a bomb cyclone, which causes havoc for anyone in its path so beware! That’s exactly what happened last week in the Eastern Pacific about 1,000 miles west of San Francisco. What started out at a moderate strength low suddenly became a monster on steroids dropping 30 millibars in just 24 hours. 

It dropped from a modest 29.60 low and morphed into a 28.70 behemoth as it plowed towards Central and Northern California, bringing biblical rains in the lowlands and warehouses full of snow in the high country. Up to a foot of rain was logged from Sacramento to Santa Cruz and up to seven feet of snow fell in some parts of the Sierra Nevada. We’re talking just from one storm here. The Sierras already have more than 200% of normal snow packs, more than all last season in some spots, and there’s more on the way as cyclones are lined up like ducks in a shooting gallery! 

Stay tuned and keep those umbrellas handy, ALOHA!

 

