 Volume 15, Issue 2  |  January 6, 2023

LAM kicks off the new year FP 010623

LAM kicks off the new year

Laguna Art Museum (LAM) greets 2023 with a series of exciting events: A

William Mortensen panel discussion, an Artists in Nature panel discussion, a tidepool excursion and a discussion of the Big One, to name a few.

William Mortensen 

Saturday, Jan. 7, 6 p.m.

Panel Discussion: William Mortensen

Join Guest Curator, Larry Lytle, as he moderates a panel discussion on the life, art and influence of William Mortensen. Panelists include Dennis Reed, Michael Dawson and Stuart Balcomb. Advanced tickets recommended. Museum members: $7; Non-members: $14. For tickets, click here.

Trio MIZMOR

Sunday, Jan. 8, 1 p.m.

Trio MIZMOR

Join this trio consisting of a cello, viola and violin as they perform in the museum. Please arrive early and enjoy the museum’s exhibitions and social time.

Live! at the Museumis presented in partnership with Laguna Beach Live!

Laguna Live! concerts are partially funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

Advance tickets recommended. Laguna Art Museum members and Laguna Beach Live! members: Free; Non-members: $14 per person. For tickets, click here.

Artists in Nature panel discussion on January 14 

Saturday, Jan. 14, 6 p.m.

Panel Discussion: Artists in Nature

Join the Laguna Art Museum for a panel discussion with artists who work outdoors and create art inspired by nature. Discover the challenges and rewards of working in the wild and how these artists adapt to an ever-changing environment. Panelists include Rich German, Casey Parlette and Jasmine Swope.

Advance tickets recommended. Museum members: $7; Non-members: $14.

For tickets, click here.

Sunday, Jan. 15, 10 a.m.

Jean Stern Presents: The Life & Art of Franz Bischoff

In this illustrated lecture, Mr. Stern will discuss The Life & Art of Franz A. Bischoff (1864-1929), one of the most important California artists. Born in Bohemia, Bischoff was trained as a china-painter before coming to the United States at the age of 18 in 1882 and settling in Michigan.Establishing himself as America’s premier porcelain painter, he eventually settled in Pasadena and turned to landscape painting.Through the 1920s, he painted the coastal areas of Monterey and Laguna Beach, the Sierra Nevada Mountains and the desert near Palm Springs.

Franz A. Bischoff,“Three Women at Seashore”c. 1920, Gift of the Carl S. Dentzel Estate, Laguna Art Museum

The lecture consists of about 100 slides and lasts approximately 45 minutes with time for questions and answers afterwards.

Advance tickets recommended. Museum members: $7; Non-members: $14. For tickets, click here.

Saturday, Jan. 21, 6 p.m.

Deep Dive: Robert Young & “The Big One”

Robert Young, an avid scuba diver and ocean lover worked on his magnum opus for decades adding colorful fish, pristine reefs, corals and other sea life onto the canvas of his pieceThe Big One

Conversation about the “Big One”

This talk will examine Young’s life, career and his masterpieceThe Big Onewith firsthand accounts from his wife, Deborah Young and close friend Eric Johnson. Leading the conversation will be Marrie Stone. Advance tickets are recommended. Museum members: $7; Non-members: $14. For tickets, click here

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

Sunday, Jan. 22, 3 p.m.

Tidepool Excursion

Discover the amazing world of tidepools during this educational excursion to Laguna’s Heisler Park Beach. Just a short walk from the museum, you’ll join the Laguna Ocean Foundation for an in-depth look at the tidepools and the organisms that call them home. This program will require participants to maneuver the beach including sand and rocks, so wear appropriate footwear.

Explore tidepools on January 22

This program is in partnership with the Laguna Ocean Foundation.

Limited space available. Advance tickets recommended.

Museum members: $20; Non-members: $30. For tickets, click here.

Saturday, Jan. 28, 11 a.m.

Storytime Saturday

Bring literature to life during a participatory story time that will have you making and moving! On the fourth Saturday of each month, you’ll craft a storytelling experience inspired by a museum artwork or exhibition to foster children’s understanding of art’s role in their lives. Read-alouds will be supplemented with mindfulness exercises, art-making projects, or in-gallery activities that promote meaningful connections with caregivers and others. Sessions are designed for PreK-2 learners and their families.

LCF partners with LAM to talk about protecting animaland plant habitats

Storytime featuringThe Lumberjack’s Beardby Duncan Beedie, with an activity that encourages us to protect animals’ homes. Laguna Canyon Foundation will be partnering with LAM to discuss ways to protect animal and plant habitats. Museum members:$7; Non-members:$14, Youth 12 and under arefree. Tickets are required for accompanying adults only. For tickets, click here.

Create underwater masterpiece

Sunday, Jan. 29, 11 a.m.

The Big One Kids Workshop

Celebrate the beautiful creatures of the ocean as Robert Young did in his various art pieces. Led by our education staff, you will create your own under the sea masterpiece inspired by Young’s vibrant painting,The Big One,currently exhibiting as part of Laguna Art Museum’s Art & Nature.

Advanced tickets recommended. Limited space available. Youth 12 and under: Free; Museum members: $7; Non-members: $14. Children must be accompanied by at least one paying adult. For tickets, click here.

For more information about Laguna Art Museum, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

