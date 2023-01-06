NewLeftHeader

 Volume 15, Issue 2  |  January 6, 2023

Plans for local Canyon coffee shop expansion to North Laguna move forward

By SARA HALL

A craft coffee roaster based in Laguna Canyon is one step closer to opening a shop in North Laguna following unanimous approval from the Planning Commission this week. 

Commissioners voted 5-0 on Wednesday (Jan. 4) in support of permits for the conversion of an existing retail building to establish a Jedidiah Coffee, a craft coffeehouse café with retail sales, at 397 N. Coast Highway (formerly Laguna Nursey) on the corner of Jasmine Street, near the Heisler Park entrance.

Overall, commissioners enthusiastically supported the project, which several agreed would become a local favorite in North Laguna and activate the area. 

“This is a very exciting use at that location,” said Commissioner Susan McLintock Whitin. “There’s really nothing as lively along that entire stretch as coffee.”

There is a lot of local support, noted Commission Chair Jorg Dubin, and it will likely become a neighborhood favorite. 

“This is going to be their spot,” he said. “That corner, with the addition of this, will become very activated in a way that it hasn’t been, probably ever.”

There’s a degree of uniqueness in the project, agreed Commissioner Steve Goldman. 

“This isn’t another Starbucks wannabe,” he said. “It feels local, it feels different.”

They’ve also been good community members, Goldman added. 

Most of the commission discussion revolved around outdoor enhancements to create a gathering space (without extra seating that would prompt additional parking requirements), including a walk-up window in the plans and promoting the idea of alternative transportation. 

Commissioner Steve Kellenberg proposed four items to add to the plans before it heads to city council:

–The multi-modal component is addressed in an intentional manner.

–The plaza area is articulated in more detail in a way that creates a viable and attractive people-gathering place without adding more parking requirements.

–A site plan is developed (working under staff guidance and approved administratively) that tackles the issues that commissioners discussed, including the walk-up window.

–Staff studies and advocates for getting additional parallel parking spaces on Jasmine Street.

They should also consider the parking opportunities for EV vehicles, if they can fit and it makes sense, he added. 

“This is a critical corner for North Laguna and to convert it to this type of use I think is a tremendous enhancement to this part of town,” Kellenberg said. 

Plans for local Canyon Jedidiah Coffee

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

The site for the proposed Jedidiah Coffee in North Laguna

The craft coffeehouse will be the retail component of Jedidiah Coffee’s already established coffee roasting operation at 2177 Laguna Canyon Road. The café would feature several different coffee drinks and a variety of roasted beans. The retail component would include the sale of coffee beans, home brewing equipment, teas, syrup and other culinary items as well as branded merchandise. The café would also offer a coffee subscription service with monthly deliveries of one to three bags of roasted coffee, mailed directly to the customer. 

The proposed project constitutes an intensification of use that triggers the need for additional parking and a coastal development permit. 

Parking requirements may be decreased according to city code, which provides for special provisions and incentives for reduced parking standards, subject to city council approval. A parking reduction is offered if the project includes a sidewalk café with outdoor seating available to restaurant customers, which contributes positively to the local pedestrian environment. Parking requirement reduction can also be offered if the project provides and promotes the use of alternative modes of transportation.

Staff believes residents living in the neighborhood and visitors would benefit from the outdoor seating at the proposed Jedidiah Coffee, which would contribute to the vibrancy of the area and allow the public to utilize a space that activates a highly visible street corner. 

The café will likely receive a high volume of customers that either walk or bike to the café, explained Associate Planner Arlen Beck. It’s also ideal for utilizing public transit, as an OC bus stop is located immediately adjacent to the café along Coast Highway. 

Although it’s an intensification of use and a CDP is required, they’re appropriately addressing the issue by using the parking incentives built into the code through creating a sidewalk café/outdoor dining and promotion of alternative modes of transportation, said Commission Chair Pro Tem Ken Sadler.

While there is a lot of “teeth gnashing” in the city about parking, and for good reason, Whitin said, this project honestly utilizes the incentives. 

“This particular project has fully addressed and, in fact, embraced the idea of alternative transportation. And, you know what, I think it’s sincere and real,” Whitin said. “Sometimes it feels a little like an add on, but it doesn’t in this case.”

Some citizens believe the city is too lenient on parking requirements, Sadler noted, but he doesn’t agree. They’re utilizing the tools provided in the code to allow businesses to move forward and to fill vacant spaces, he explained.

When parking credits are being requested, it’s ultimately a council decision whether to grant it or not, he added.

Most of Wednesday’s discussion revolved around plans for the open space between the sidewalk and the front of the building. A small portion of that area is being used for outdoor seating, as well as bike and golf cart parking, but commissioners were curious how the rest of the space would be utilized. 

“You have this wonderful, big opportunity for a plaza and it seems like it’s really underutilized,” Kellenberg said. 

Maybe a fire pit or something to create a space where people want to gather, he suggested. 

There is a lot of space around the building, Whitin agreed, and emphasized the commissioners’ shared sentiment to encourage the applicant to improve the space in a way that can accommodate a lot of people, but not run afoul of city code (and then require more parking).

There was consensus on the dais to do something special with the space. 

“That’s a big open space…that really seems to be crying out to be utilized and beautified,” Sadler said. “So whatever you can do to make that happen would be appreciated by all.”

The applicant could think creatively, instead of tables and chairs (which would require more parking) it could be benches, suggested Planning Manager Amber Dobson. 

They definitely want to improve that area, confirmed applicant and Jedidiah Coffee co-owner Steve Munsey.

“We do want to make that space feel enhanced,” he said, “not scarce and bare.”

They’ve considered planters and benches for the area. It should be a welcoming space for people, he added. 

Commissioners appreciated his effort to improve the space.

“It’s a very important corner. It’s a real opportunity to enliven that whole part of town. Because you’re coming into town and seeing something very alive and active and vibrant and colorful,” Kellenberg said. “I really reinforce your notions of doing something special with that corner space and having it be kind of iconic in the neighborhood.”

Commissioners also asked about delivery truck unloading, with the intention to keep it off Coast Highway.

Kellenberg suggested staff look into changing the red curb on Jasmine Street to parallel parking or a temporary loading zone. It could also be 10-minute parking, he added, since coffee places tend to have customers stop quickly to grab a coffee and go.

A request to remove the red zone restriction could be submitted to the Parking, Traffic, and Circulation Committee for review, Beck explained, if desired by the applicant or the Planning Commission.

“I think there’s a lot of potential to remove the red curb from that area,” Beck said.

Commissioners also liked the idea of a take-out window, which was originally proposed but removed when things moved around in the plans. The intention is still to include the window, but the location has not been finalized, Beck confirmed. 

They want to incorporate a walk-up window on the south side, Munsey explained. Part of the reason they chose this location was because of the walkable neighborhood, he noted. They spend a lot of mornings at the nearby Heisler Park and believe others will enjoy getting a coffee before heading to the park.

“We know that this will really serve the community,” he said. 

They also chose this location in large part because of the local neighborhood support, he added. Although there were no public comments on the item during the meeting, the commission received more than two dozen letters in support of the project. 

“We’re very excited about the potential of doing this,” Munsey said. “We really do believe that this coffee shop…would be an awesome addition to that corner.”

They’ve talked about this for more than a decade, added his wife and Jedidiah Coffee co-owner, Embry Munsey. This is a project from their hearts, she said. 

Steve Munsey also confirmed that there will be some pastries and similar prepared food offered.

Whitin suggested connecting with the recently approved Rye Goods sourdough bakery for a possible collaboration.

Commissioners also briefly discussed exterior improvements and repairs, the bike racks, promoting the multi-modal uses, kitchen function, retail and merchandise component (and partnership with local artists for designs) and a future signage plan.

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.

