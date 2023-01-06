NewLeftHeader

 Volume 15, Issue 2  |  January 6, 2023

Laguna Live! strikes up the music: Trio Mizmor to perform unique, fun Mozart piece at Laguna Art Museum on Sunday 

By THERESA KEEGAN 

Many claim that these days just conversing with someone is difficult. But members of the Trio Mizmor don’t let words impact their communication – they let their instruments do the talking. And the result is harmonious and joyous. 

“When we play, it’s a conversation between friends,” said violinist Limor Toren-Immerman. 

And on Sunday, Jan. 8, that conversation will feature a lengthy Mozart piece created specifically for their chosen instruments: violin for Toren-Immerman; viola for Matt Nabours and cello for Garik Terzian.

“Together we’ve enjoyed a beautiful journey of chamber music among friends,” Toren-Immerman said of the So Cal-based group that has been together for more than 20 years. 

laguna live Limor Toren Immerman

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Trio Mizmor 

In addition to her work with Trio Mizmor, violinist Limor Toren-Immerman, is also a professor of violin and viola at Cal State University Fresno, where she established the annual Fresno State Violin and Viola Festival

Listening to their affable recall of when they actually met, it’s obvious that the University of Southern California is a key component (both Toren-Immerman and Terzian studied music there and Nabour’s wife also attended) as well as the Young Musicians Foundation Orchestra and American Youth Symphony, which they all participated in at some point. 

“Most kids raised in L.A., and were somewhat good, were in this orchestra,” recalled Nabours. It was conducted by Mehli Mehta, father of conductor Zubin Mehta. The experience allowed the impressionable youth to truly envision life as professional musicians. And two decades later they’re still making music. 

laguna live Matt Nabours

Click on photo for a larger image

Violist Matt Nabours performs with many groups throughout Southern California including the LA Philharmonic, San Diego Symphony and numerous television and movie orchestras

“We’ve played so many times together as the Trio, you know how it’s going to be,” said Nabours. “It doesn’t mean we take it for granted that we’ll know what the other person is doing, but it definitely helps that we can come together and we’ll create something uniform.” 

Terzian added that the knowledge they have of each other’s interpretation of various composers is also beneficial. He explained that one person can play a classical piece one way, and another musician, even playing the exact same notes, will create a different sound experience for the audience. 

laguna live Garick Terzian

Click on photo for a larger image

Garik Terzian is based in Southern California but began his cello studies as a child with his father in the former Czechoslovakia. He went on to receive a merit scholarship to USC’s Thornton School of Music, where he earned his master’s degree in cello performance. He has traveled the world performing at various concert venues and also records for many television and radio series.

 “With the Trio, three different musicians are playing, but you get one unified performance to convey it,” Terzian said. “The audience will be in awe of this amazing composer.”

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

All members of the Trio agree Sunday’s performance will be unique, in that the full piece, “Divertimento in E-flat major, K 563 for Violin, Viola and Cello” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart is rarely played in its entirety. Usually chamber performances feature a variety of composers and musical works, but with this piece’s length – it varies from 41-53 minutes depending on the interpretation – it will be an all-Mozart show. The piece, composed in 1788 just three years before he died, is a sophisticated composition. Most work written for the three instruments consist of fast, slow and then fast movements. But in this piece, the genius composer inserted three additional movements. 

“It’s the only trio for this combo that Mozart composed and all three instruments are important. It’s not often that you get to perform such a big piece,” explained Toren-Immerman. “We were specifically asked to do this piece by the organizers.”

The musicians’ excitement at the opportunity was evident. 

“The fact we’re playing this humongous work, it’s a lot of fun,” said Terzian “It’s joyous and we don’t usually get to play such pieces.” 

The show is part of the LagunaLive! at the Museum series. Years ago, the nonprofit started presenting monthly chamber concerts at various studios at Laguna College of Art + Design. 

“The concerts were so popular, we needed to move to a larger space to accommodatethe audience,” said Ava Burton, associate producer of LagunaLive! “Around 10 years ago, we partneredwith the Laguna Art Museum to present Live! at the Museum and we have never looked back.” 

For chamber music, the gallery setting is perfect. Chairs are arranged for attendees and people can look at the art exhibits before or after the concert.

“Because the music is so personal, so intimate, the setting needs to be very personal,” said Nabours. “And having people as an audience, the musicians can enjoy it more.”

Toren-Immerman said she is also affected by the audience reactions, such as when someone’s face lights up in response to a particular movement or string selection. 

“We still make this a conversation between ourselves,” she said of the Trio, “but we project to the audience, so they too get to enjoy the piece.” 

Trio Mizmor will be performing Sunday, Jan. 8 at 1 p.m. at the Laguna Art Museum. Admission is free for members of Laguna Live! or the museum. Others can purchase a ticket for $14. For reservations, click here

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

