 Volume 15, Issue 1  |  January 3, 2023

Dennis’ Local Almanac 010323

Dennis’ Local Almanac

By DENNIS McTIGHE

Rain and snow usher in 2023

Dennis 5Happy New Year to everyone and hoping that 2023 is at least a bit easier on all of us. A good start would be to see a certain person that orchestrated the January 6 insurrection held accountable. Might as well include all of his henchmen, too.

Now it’s January as we move into the meaty part of our rainy season around here as January and February are our two wettest months with an average of around 3.1 inches of rain. Our wettest Januarys have been 18.81 inches in January 1969 thanks to a relentless 10-day atmospheric river, better known back then as “The Pineapple Express.” 

Laguna’s second wettest January was in 1995 with 12.56 inches and our third wettest was in 1993 with 11.33 inches. There have been two rainless Januarys, in 1972 and 1976. Laguna’s average hi-lo temp is around 65-44. 

Our hottest January day was on January 16, 1971 with a sizzling 90 degrees with 95 in Downtown L.A. and a whopping 98 reported in Ontario, just a few miles east of Pomona. 

Laguna’s coldest January temp occurred on January 5, 1949 with a low of 25 in town and a bone-chilling 19 out in the Canyon near the Big Bend area. The winter of 1948-49 was Laguna’s coldest on record with snow up to two inches deep falling at Top of the World, elevation 1105 feet, that stayed on the ground for a whole day! 

The average hi-lo in Laguna for the week of January 4-10 was 45-34 degrees. The normal water temp for January in Laguna is around 56 degrees, but it’s been as cold as 49 in you guessed it, 1949. The warmest January ocean temp was 63 in 1995 and 1997. Our highest barometric pressure was in January 1961 with a reading of 30.41 inches of mercury or 1031 millibars, and our lowest barometric pressure for January was 29.04 inches of mercury or 985 millibars.

California, especially the upper 50%, is getting hammered by a parade of very moisture-laden North Pacific storms that are further enhanced as they hook up with an atmospheric river on steroids streaming in from the SW. They are unloading truckloads of flooding rains and copious amounts of snow across the entire range of the Sierra Nevada mountains. We’re talking feet, not inches of both, so it’s feast or famine. This pattern is expected to continue at least for the foreseeable future, which is music to our ears. 

What we have here is the northern jet stream, and the southern jet stream teaming up and their target is California and that combo is a real drought breaker. We sure need all this water as Lake Mead is at its lowest level in over 90 years with a capacity of only 27% of normal, which makes Lake Mead coping with the lowest capacity of any other lake in the U.S. 

Atmospheric rivers are only 300 miles wide at the most, but they contain more water than the Mississippi river. Some spots in the Sierra Nevada have already collected more than 15 feet of snow and the season is only about a month and a half old. As much as an additional 10 feet or more expected is over the next seven days!

Stay tuned on that one, and we’ll get together again next week, so for now, KEEP THE UMBRELLA HANDY!

 

