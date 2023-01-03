NewLeftHeader

Tattoo artist Rick Coury and the intricate art of single needle tattooing

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Poet Sylvia Plath, who had seven tattoos, once said, “If the body is a temple, then tattoos are its stained glass windows.” 

No one takes the explanation of tattoos as a sacred reflection of the soul more seriously than Laguna tattoo artist Rick Coury. Known professionally as Rico (he works out of Lo Cal Tattoo Studio), Coury said, “I put love into every one.” 

tattoo artist closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

Rick Coury

 “I’m known for specializing in single needle tattooing,” Coury said. The permanency of Coury’s artform isn’t one he takes lightly. “It’s a fine and precise technique, and there’s no room for error.”

Single needle tattoos are characterized by the high levels of detail that can be achieved in comparatively small designs. This approach diverges from the standard “bold will hold” ideas of American traditional tattooing that emphasizes bold lines and vibrant colors to create the stylized depictions of pinup girls, swallows and tigers. Modern single needle tattoos use an approach that is reminiscent of pencil drawings, with smooth shading and hyper-realistic details. 

“It’s more like fine pencil drawing with aged characteristics,” he said.

“Only in California and New York will you find single needle technique.” 

tattoo artist fine detail

Click on photo for a larger image

Single needle technique involves delicate details

Always involved in art 

Even though it is now his specialty, Coury found his way to this technique only after an apprenticeship with tattoo artist Carl Delariva, which resulted in the blending of different styles into his own style.

Coury, who was born in Laguna, went through the LBUSD and graduated from Laguna Beach High School in 2013. However, his family roots in Laguna go back even further. His dad Rick, who owns a tile company, moved here around 35 years ago. His mom Denise is an executive assistant office manager at Nokes and Quinn Lawyers in town, and his older sister Jenni, an equestrian, (who still lives here) keeps the books for his business. 

So how did Coury end up as a tattoo artist?

“I have always been drawn to art. I was constantly doodling in class. I’ve been doing art my whole life,” he said. “When I turned 18, I got a lot of tattoos (right out of high school) and I met tattoo artist Carl Delariva and started a one-year apprenticeship with him. He did the portrait of my grandfather – Coach Dick Coury – on my leg. I eventually merged two styles and started doing fine lines with black and gray with the single needle technique.” 

If he hadn’t become a tattoo artist, Coury said that he would have gone into something related to art, possibly architecture.

tatto artist grandfather

Click on photo for a larger image

Portrait of Rick's grandfather, Coach Dick Coury, done by Carl Delariva. Coury was a coach at Mater Dei High School and USC (to name a few), and was with the NFL for 30 years.

In response to the question of how many tattoos he has, Coury responded, “Past the point of counting, they’re all becoming one.” 

Coury started his career at 19 years old. “I’ve been doing it seven or eight years. I came to this shop six months after the apprenticeship.” There are eight other tattoo artists, all independent contractors, in Lo Cal Tattoo Studio.

Clients

“Clients usually come in with a few references for the tattoo they want,” Coury said. “Then we sit down and collaborate and settle somewhere in between. I try to make it my own and sketch it out.”

Contrary to the traditional technique, single needle tattooing only takes a fraction of the time. “I work from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and do five clients a day, and 30 a week. This style is minimal and light and the clients easily handle it.”

tattoo artist wrapping

Click on photo for a larger image

Wrapping a tattoo for the healing process (with close friend and artist Larry Stewart)

The majority of Coury’s clients come via word-of-mouth recommendations or through social media (Instagram).

“I’ve been building clientele during the last four or five years,” said Coury.  “They know what I’m good at, delicate subjects such as little animals, with a lot of detail. In an hour or less, they have a subtly placed accessory.” 

Coury’s clients range from 18-85 years of age. The 85-year-old got a small dolphin tattoo on her foot.

Family members are also on his client list. “My mom has a tattoo of my birthday flower and my sister’s birthday flower on her arm. The initials J and R are designed like a ribbon around them.” His sister Jenni has several small country-related tattoos such as a cowboy boot and hat.

“Tattooing is my passion, in addition to art, beach time (surfing and skim boarding) and family,” Coury said. 

It’s no surprise that some of his clients are celebrities.

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

“At the Hollywood Bowl, I tattooed John Mayer,” he said. “Also Maren Morris, who was on tour at the Hollywood Bowl. She had her son’s initials tattooed on her arm.”

Other famous clients include Kelly Rizzo, widow of comedian Bob Saget, who honored her late husband with a tattoo tribute of one of his favorite things – a martini – which was done in October 2022. Coury was mentioned as the artist in a Huffington Post article.

“I traveled to Nashville to do a tattoo (a bouquet of flowers) for country singer Carly Pearce. I love Nashville and I’m going back soon,” Coury said. “I love old country music artists such as Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash – and other types of music as well.”

As one might imagine, Coury has been asked to do some X-rated tattoos. However, he refuses to do any type of tattoo that is hateful or racist. 

tattoo artist PM tattoo

Click on photo for a larger image

Roman numeral XV stands for 15 cousins and the XV Super Bowl (Coury was a coach with the Eagles who played in the game.) PMA stands for Positive Mental Attitude (done by Carl Delariva).

According to experts, despite their growing appeal, single needle tattoos aren’t perfect for everything. Specifically, this precise and intricate approach is best suited for small tattoo design. The biggest challenge that artists face when applying single needle designs is the fact that there is zero margin for error. The level of precision and the lighter tones of single needle work mean that even the tiniest flaw will be instantly visible in delicate tattoos.

Coury takes the responsibility of his artform very much to heart. As noted at https://vividinktattoos.co.uk, the dermal cells (involved in the tattoo) remain in place until they die, and when they have completed their life span, they are absorbed by younger cells. The ink travels from one generation of cells to the next, and so the tattoo remains in place – a sort of living legacy.

“I’m very grateful for the trust people put in me. It’s permanent art that they will cherish and love forever. It’s very important to me,” Coury said. “I’m very blessed to be in Laguna surrounded by art and artists. We push each other to grow.” 

When asked if he has a favorite tattoo, Coury replied, “I love all the dog portraits I do. I’m really proud of them, especially when the clients see them, they are very emotional. The portraits are very precise, and I’m constantly referencing the photo the owners bring in. I’ve done thousands of tattoos, so it’s hard to pinpoint a favorite. I try to put love into all of them.” 

Follow Rico on Instagram @inkbyrico.

Lo Cal Tattoo Studio is located at 1850 S. Coast Highway, Ste. 3231, Laguna Beach. Call 714.280.2054

