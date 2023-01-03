NewLeftHeader

mist

55.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 15, Issue 1  |  January 3, 2023

Letters to the Editor 010323

Letters to the Editor

Charting a future for Laguna

Charts matter if we want to understand and protect Laguna’s sea life and advance a healthier ocean. 

It takes little effort to surf the internet for the Gulf of Santa Catalina, the Southern California Eddy Current and Ocean Upwelling to see first-hand how Laguna’s sea water is mobilized to flow upcoast delivering the area’s secondary sewage plume from the Aliso Creek Ocean Outfall to Marine Protected Areas and local coves and beaches. Each day, as much as 10 million gallons of secondary sewage, bioaccumulating to more than 1/2 billion gallons annually, is discharged just 1.5 miles offshore of Aliso Beach and just south of the Montage Resort.

Maps are used to understand the land, while charts provide valuable information for navigating the ocean. Nautical charts for the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), National Ocean & Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), U.S. Navy and even fishing groups like Bloodydecks identify Laguna’s coastal waters as the Gulf of Santa Catalina – “discovered” by Juan Cabrillo’s expedition in 1542.

A recent informal survey found 72% of local readers agreed yet most official documents continue to label Laguna’s ocean incorrectly as the “Pacific Ocean.”

Why does this matter? Who cares?

If we genuinely love the ocean, we need to study and understand the ocean.

Does the ocean help climate change?

The ocean generates 50% of the oxygen we need, absorbs 25% of all carbon dioxide emissions and captures 90% of the excess heat generated by these emissions. It is not just “the lungs of the planet,” but also its largest “carbon sink” – a vital buffer against the impacts of climate change.

Open ocean waters function differently than gulf waters, acting as semi-embayments to retain and re-circulate sea water. As the California Current passes by Point Conception above Santa Barbara, sea water flows between a chain of islands known as the Channel Islands stretching south to Mexico’s Coronado Islands. When sea water enters the Gulf of Santa Catalina, powerful currents and countercurrents create gyres to capture and recirculate this trapped ocean water. Consequently, whatever is discharged into the underwater valley created by the Channel Islands between Laguna Beach and Catalina Islandtends to remain and not “go away” as some suggest.

Most wastewater engineers, however, are still trained by the maxim that “the solution to pollution is dilution.” Unfortunately, this illusion of dilution in gulf waters only perpetuates ocean pollution as wastewater contaminates bioaccumulate in marine life until Harmful Algae Blooms trigger deadly Domoic Acid Poisoning events sickening marine mammals and creating massive fish die-offs.

We can do better when enough of us care. For instance, wastewater in surrounding cities is mostly directed to beneficial reuse for irrigation, wildfire protection and similar non-potable demands. 

Laguna Beach, by contrast, still pays to discharge 1.87 million gallons to the ocean every day according to billing records by the South Orange County Wastewater Authority (SOCWA). We remain the only community without recycled water for wildfire protection as we continue irrigating city parks like Main Beach with precious dwindling supplies of drinking water. 

Without a competent staff, City Marine Biologist, Laguna Beach will continue to operate with only a surface understanding of coastal waters. Does city decision-making rely on accurate charts, data and basic marine science in managing the health of coastal habitats or are we doomed to continue to embrace an unfortunate fantasy that we are a Pacific Ocean town where everything we discharge just magically “goes away?” 

We will do better when enough of us care enough to demand an end to careless ocean discharges.

Mike Beanan 

Laguna Beach

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.