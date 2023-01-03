NewLeftHeader

light rain

55.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 15, Issue 1  |  January 3, 2023

Upcoming events at The Artists Fund at FOA FP 010323

Upcoming events at The Artists Fund at FOA

Here are two events you won’t want to miss presented by The Artists Fund at Festival of Arts (FOA).

Taking place now and continuing through February 25, Lani Emanuel, a portrait and figurative artist based in Laguna Beach, is having her solo exhibition, Beside Herself on view at the Oceanside Museum of Art.

Upcoming events at The Artists Fund Emanuel

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of The Artists Fund at Festival of Arts

Artist Lani Emanuel in her Laguna Beach studio

The collection, attracting many visitors, features adolescent and teen female figures on large canvases in Emanuel’s signature muted palettes. “The teen years can be the most formative in a woman’s life. My paintings explore the subtleties of this transitional time,” Emanuel said. Her additional upcoming activities include teaching painting for the Saddleback College Emeritus Program, leading a LOCA Art Talks open critiques workshop in May and exhibiting at Festival of Arts in summer 2023. To read more about her exhibition, go here.

The Community Mural Project with tile artist Mike Tauber takes place on Saturdays, Jan. 7 and 14. The public is invited to take part in creating a permanent mosaic mural at Frontier Park in Tustin. Under direction of Tauber, citizens will decorate individual tiles which will compose a graphic mural of parrots in a spectrum of colors.

Upcoming events at The Artists Fund community mural

Click on photo for a larger image

The Community Mural Project led by local artist Mike Tauber takes place on January 7 and 14

Tile decorating workshops will take place from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on both days on a drop-in basis, allowing participants to come and go at any time. The free workshops are open to those ages 10 and up. The program is presented by the City of Tustin Parks and Recreation Dept. Frontier Park is located at 1400 Mitchell Ave., Tustin.

For more information about The Artists Fund, visit https://theartistsfund-foa.org.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.