 Volume 15, Issue 1  |  January 3, 2023

Laguna Beach – A Look Back 010323

Laguna Beach – A Look Back: The Captain’s house

By Dr. Gregg DeNicola, Laguna Beach Historical Society

At the Laguna Beach Historical Society we are sometimes asked, “What and where is the oldest home in Laguna?”

Let’s take a look at three of the oldest homes, beginning with taking a peek at the oldest Laguna home in its original design in this column. It is called the Captain’s house, and was built in 1884 by a Riverside family as their summer home. No written history can link the family to any type of Captain – the moniker appears to be inspired by its panoramic view of the sea, a view a ship Captain would have.

It was originally built on a bluff overlooking Main Beach which at the time was only a handful of beach cottages and wide expanses of idyllic sandy beach. The exact location is inexact, but most likely it was at the foot of Legion, near the current Cliff Restaurant. Since the buildings as we know it today were still more than 30 years away, the views from this Victorian manor must have been incredible. A long wooden staircase led the owners down to the surf below.

About half of its 130ish years were spent at that blufftop, and it was later moved to its current site at 411 Arroyo Chico, where Arroyo Chico meets Catalina between Cleo and St. Ann’s.

Although some minor embellishments were added when it was restored, it has maintained its architectural integrity.

Not only is it the oldest original home in Laguna Beach, but it is also one of the last Victorian homes – perhaps the only one remaining.

Laguna Beach A Look Back captains house

Courtesy of Laguna Beach Historical Society

The Captain’s house, originally located on the bluff overlooking Main Beach, is the oldest Laguna home in its original design

Examining the design in the photo, it is apparent homes in late 19th century Laguna were relatively simple in their design, most likely due to the difficulty in hauling supplies to the isolated town.

 Some of the customary Victorian features such as turrets and roof towers are absent from this home. It does have the familiar Victorian wraparound porch and multiple gables. But in contrast to the usual Victorian gables that are symmetrical on the front of the house, this home has them at 90-degree angles, each pointing in a different direction. This was no doubt done to maximize the sweeping ocean views from that beach-top bluff.

Another intriguing feature was – unlike most Victorian homes – the front entrance is a small door in an alcove as opposed to a larger door facing the front. Again, this allows for a large picture window to its right to allow maximum visibility. A balcony is also a feature not usually seen in Victorian homes, but a wonderful upgrade to this cottage.

The small shanty in the back may have been a later addition.

Of note are the ornamental balustrades – on both levels – that are classic Victorian.

One more fascinating factoid is the redwood used to build the home was brought by mules snaking through the narrow Laguna Canyon. The Jahraus Laguna Lumber Factory on 3rd and Forest was still more than 25 years away and mules through the Canyon were the main mode of heavy transport to the developing town for many years.

We applaud the owners for their preservation of this architectural gem, gracing our city through parts of three centuries.

• • •

Laguna Beach Historical Society is located at 278 Ocean Ave. For more information, call 949.497.6834 or visit www.lagunabeachhistory.org.

 

