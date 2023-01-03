NewLeftHeader

 Volume 15, Issue 1  |  January 3, 2023

Art in Public Places FP 010323

“Art in Public Places” – Laguna Honors its Artists by Mike Tauber

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents. 

Installed in November 2022, Laguna Honors its Artists is the newest mural in the City of Laguna Beach Art in Public Places collection. As The Taco Stand (formerly Taco Bell restaurant) was being proposed for re-development, a plan was needed to fulfill the art requirement. The Cleo Street Neighbors group, led by Greg and Barbara MacGillivray, along with architect Marshall Ininns, contacted the new owners and succeeded with their proposal to raise funds and oversee a tile mural by local artist Mike Tauber. 

art in beach

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

“Laguna Honors its Artists” created by artist Mike Tauber

The project was funded by development fees, as required by the City’s Art in Public Places ordinance, and supplemented by cash from the Cleo Street Neighbors group.

The yet to be scheduled dedication will be held sometime this winter.

“I loved working closely with Barbara and Greg MacGillivray,” Tauber said. “They represented their entire neighborhood group, and were extremely engaging and fun to work with. These neighbors are so generous to have commissioned this for all the public to enjoy.”

The MacGillivrays requested that Tauber find visual inspiration from a past Laguna Beach artist, thus illustrating the connection between generations of artists and reinforcing the legacy of Laguna Beach as an arts colony. 

“The MacGillivrays offered me several names of past artists to take inspiration from, and Michael Hallinan stood out to me right away. He was a nice guy, great painter, and it seems everyone in town took a painting class from him!” said Tauber.

art in side of taco stand

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Side wall (on Cleo Street) of the Taco Stand 

“I composed our scene from two of Hallinan’s shoreline paintings combined together, which worked very nicely,” said Tauber. “It’s ‘suggestive’ of Laguna Beach, but open to interpretation by viewers. A fun fact is that Greg MacGillivray drew the curling wave, which is cool considering his lifetime expertise in surfing.”

Cathy Hallinan (Mike’s wife) kindly provided Tauber with Hallinan’s signature, which Tauber included in the lower right border. “I am so happy I could honor him this way – it’s such a great example of our artists and community coming together,” Tauber said. 

Mike Hallinan

As an avid lifelong surfer, Hallinan was drawn to Laguna Beach and soon after was awarded an art scholarship to Laguna College of Art + Design. Once in Laguna, he studied and painted with local artists Dave Solomon, Mike Logan and Pat Tobin. 

In 1984, Hallinan was featured on the cover of American Artist magazine and in 1988 was the first living artist whose painting was ever recreated in the Pageant of the Masters. Around that same time, he was named in Who’s Who in American Art. In addition to the Festival of Arts, Hallinan was also an exhibitor at the Sawdust Festival for more than 30 years. He and his wife Cathy traveled extensively throughout the South Pacific and Mexico looking for inspiration for Mike’s paintings. For many years they traveled with their children Tom and Lisa as a family to Sayulita, Mexico. 

Laguna Honors its Artists is “suggestive of” a southern or Baja California shoreline, showing a eucalyptus tree, pride of Madeira and bougainvillea plants. A rustic and historic effect, both in the imagery and hand-painted border, was achieved through use of exotic and salt crystal glazes. The mural was created and kiln-fired in Tauber’s Laguna Beach studio. 

art in early stages

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Mike Tauber

“Laguna Honors its Artists” in the early stages in Tauber’s studio

Tauber is a full-time professional artist, working in paint, ceramic tile and cement relief. He earned his bachelor’s degree in art at San Diego State University and has completed indoor and outdoor murals internationally.

Much of his work is by commission, architectural in scale, designed to be site-specific and is often permanent. Themes and content are drawn from client needs, location, audience and view and desired message. Works range from traditional to contemporary.

In addition to Laguna Honors its Artists, Tauber’s recent tile installations include Love Birds for the City of Tustin and Sea Life for The Crab Cooker in Newport Beach.

Recent painting commissions include murals at Wilshire Grand Center in Los Angeles, character designs and murals for Geppetto’s Toy Stores throughout San Diego County, and a vintage-style travel post card of Laguna Beach, recreated and performed on stage at the 2022 Pageant of the Masters. 

art in cleo street

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Looking out onto PCH from Cleo Street

Tauber’s awards and nominations by the Laguna Beach Arts Alliance include Best in Collaboration (2009, 2019), Artist of the Year (2011), Best in Leadership (2019), and he was named Artist of the Year in 2018.

He has exhibited and presented at Laguna Art Museum, Fullerton Museum Center, Palm Springs Art Museum and Yosemite Museum. Tauber’s work is in the Festival of Arts Permanent Collection and public art collections of numerous cities and corporations. Although he is based in Laguna Beach, he works throughout Southern California and beyond.

This is the 87th article in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are more than 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here.

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

