 Volume 14, Issue 104  |  December 30, 2022

Fair Game 123022

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Flu ruins what was hoped to be a few relaxing days off…I know I’m not alone

TJ headshot AugThis chance to sit back and potentially enjoy a few days off took a dramatic turn earlier this week. I’m one of many who has been hit with the “flu” bug…I think.

The symptoms are bad, headache, cough, sore bones throughout my body. And although I don’t have a fever, COVID tests have been implemented. All have been negative.

Still, my hopes of enjoying some down time have gone by the wayside. So, no Fair Game today, but I’ll be back in full force next week.

Hope you’re well.

Wishing you a very Happy New Year!

