Revisiting the top stories of 2022

By SARA HALL

2022 was an eventful year for Laguna Beach and just in the last six months in the city: Welcomed a new fire chief, new assistant city manager and new city councilmembers; saw rare agreement on the dais when councilmembers agreed on a few property purchases and other agreements; police arrested a local resident for attempted murder after a six-hour standoff, a repeat offender for child annoyance on Halloween, and a suspected DUI driver, who struck and killed a man in a crosswalk who had pushed his wife out of the way and saved her life; displayed art honoring a famous local musician who died earlier in the year; and celebrated the local high school varsity football team with the state’s first female running back to score two touchdowns in a varsity game and the team’s first title in 76 years during a Cinderella run in which the team finished the season 11-4.

Here’s a round-up of some of the top news stories covered by Stu News Laguna over the last year. This is Part 2 in a two-part series. Read Part 1 here.

• • •

July

New Laguna Beach Fire Chief Niko King was welcomed to the city and began service on July 5 with a badge presentation and a swearing-in ceremony at city hall.

King brings nearly three decades of fire service to town, including 28 years with the Sacramento Fire Department, where he most recently served for six years as Deputy Chief.

• • •

Festival of the Arts kicked off on July 5 and welcomed guests back, along with 120 artists, including 14 newcomers, showing work across 16 mediums.

FOA celebrated its 90th anniversary this summer as well, hosting a birthday bash on August 13. The event included birthday-themed art projects, photo booths, live music, giveaways, surprises and awards to two artists who have exhibited at the fine art show for 50 years.

• • •

On July 6, after a few minor modifications to the landscape plan, including removal of the queen palms, the Planning Commission unanimously approved plans for the Pacific Marine Mammal Center to expand and add a water reclamation plant.

The proposed improvements include upper- and lower-level additions to PMMC, a two-story addition to the animal shelter that will be shared by the two organizations, decks and walkways connecting the shared-use area to the PMMC, landscaping, an expanded educational component and a new water reclamation system housed within an accessory building.

• • •

In a set of separate votes on July 12, a majority of Laguna Beach City Councilmembers agreed to officially oppose three local measures on the November ballot aimed at curbing large development and increasing the hotel worker wage.

Councilmembers unanimously agreed to oppose a hotel development overlay initiative regarding land use sponsored by the UNITE HERE Local 11 union. In a separate vote on the initiative about hotel worker wage and workplace conditions, also backed by the union, George Weiss abstained, resulting in a 4-0-1 vote. In the third vote, the council was split 3-2 on the motion to oppose the Laguna Residents First PAC initiative, which also aimed to create an overlay zoning district regarding major development projects. Weiss and Toni Iseman dissented.

Resolutions to oppose the measures and to designate authors for ballot arguments returned to council on July 19 and were ultimately approved.

• • •

City council unanimously decided on July 19 to move forward to study possible uses, gather more community feedback, and direct staff to develop a detailed financial plan to purchase a closed school property in South Laguna.

Councilmembers unanimously agreed to purchase the property at 30516 Coast Highway, former home of the St. Catherine of Siena parish school

Councilmembers discussed a concept use plan and financial strategies for 30516 Coast Highway, former home of the St. Catherine of Siena parish school, which closed in 2019. In a rare phenomenon, there was agreement on the dais and in public comment in support of the item.

On August 16, council approved a detailed financial purchase plan and authorized staff to make a formal offer of $23 million to the Diocese of Orange.

In their role as Laguna Beach Financing Authority on October 18, councilmembers approved lease financing of $12 million with Truist Bank to finance a portion of the cost to acquire the property.

• • •

Permits were denied for a hydrogen fueling facility at an existing gas station in Downtown Laguna Beach on July 20 after Planning Commissioners and residents criticized the project location.

Almost two dozen neighbors adjacent to the project, self-proclaimed green energy proponents, fuel cell energy experts and drivers of hydrogen vehicles commented on the item during more than three hours of passionate discussion.

Ultimately, commissioners unanimously rejected the project. They concurred with the majority of the public comments: Although Laguna Beach is an environmentally friendly and forward-thinking town, this project is in the wrong location.

• • •

August

Craig Cooley, president of Laguna Beach Pride 365, presented an idea for a lifeguard “rainbow tower of pride” to City Council on August 2 during public comments on non-agenda items. Cooley proposed the structure for West Street Beach, often considered the “gay beach” in town. The group would fundraise, purchase and donate the tower.

The project also proposes a plaque and an optional foldable foot ramp. The plaque would honor Eldredge “Bud” Loewnguth, whose home near the beach started as a hub of activity with visitors and ultimately brought an avid LGBT group to West Street Beach.

• • •

On August 8, the Arts Commission unanimously approved a temporary art installation on the stage at the Promenade on Forest that honors a late musician with local roots.

“There Goes My Hero” artwork by Ryan Callisto was approved as a temporary art installation on the stage at the Promenade

The action retained local artist Ryan Callisto to install the mural “There Goes My Hero” on the stage with the previously approved budget of $5,000. The mural depicts local resident and longtime Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died suddenly on March 25 in Bogotá, Colombia.

The mural was unveiled on September 1.

• • •

A husband and wife were struck by a vehicle on August 11 in a hit-and-run collision while in a crosswalk that was lit and marked at S. Coast Highway and Pearl Street. The male, Stanley Isaacs, died at the hospital due to his injuries. The woman was evaluated for minor injuries and discharged from the hospital. Police credit Isaacs for throwing his wife out of harm’s way.

The driver of the vehicle didn’t stop but was caught on a camera at the scene. With assistance from the public in identifying the driver, police arrested Sysillia Morrison Montes De Oca, 18, of Costa Mesa, after she surrendered herself to the Laguna Beach Police Department on August 12. She was booked for vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and felony hit-and-run.

• • •

A local resident, Shaun Brant, 31, was arrested for attempted murder after a six-hour standoff on August 23.

The incident began at approximately 10:20 a.m., when an elderly woman called 9-1-1 to report being attacked with a blunt object by her nephew. When the LBPD arrived on scene in the 31000 block of 9th Ave., they found the woman with significant injuries and she was transported to a nearby hospital.

Brant then barricaded himself inside the home and kept officers at bay for six hours. A joint team worked together to safely apprehend the suspect following the deployment of tear gas into his home.

• • •

The first Laguna Beach City Council candidate forum was held on August 29 and covered some important local topics and provided insight on who’s running.

Community group Village Laguna hosted the meeting in a packed council chambers and more than 85 people watching online. All seven candidates participated: Sue Kempf, Peter Blake, Ruben Flores, Mark Orgill, Louis Weil, Jerome Pudwill and Alex Rounaghi.

The event included discussion on Laguna’s village character, the city’s artistic history, protecting or enhancing community features, creating a long-term vision plan and housing issues.

• • •

September

The Orange County Human Relations Commission published the 2021 OC Hate Crimes Report on September 15 and hosted a virtual meeting to present and discuss the data.

The key takeaway from the 2021 report: While the total number of hate crimes (involving criminal acts like vandalism or violence) slightly decreased compared to 2020, the number of hate incidents (motivated by bias-motivated hate but which, for one or more reasons, is not a crime) increased countywide last year, resulting in a slight overall rise and continuing the years-long upward trend.

• • •

Locals caught sight of a deer swimming in the water off of Main Beach on September 18. Video footage of the incident went locally viral and made headlines over the weekend.

The buck swam in the surf several feet deep around rocks for about two miles before running along Coast Highway back to Emerald Bay, where it was found in a backyard, before being safely tranquilized and released back to the wild.

• • •

City Council unanimously agreed on September 20 to pursue a deal with Orange County to take over control of county-owned beaches and coastal properties within Laguna Beach city limits in exchange for a lump sum of $22 million.

Council unanimously agreed to move forward in taking over control of all county-owned beaches, including West Street Beach

Properties include Aliso Beach parking and concessions, capital improvements and maintenance responsibility of beach accesses and all marine safety operations.

On November 15, council took the next step and approved a Cooperative Transfer Agreement with OC to transfer the identified parcels, easements, leases, licenses, permits and memorandum of understandings, as assignable, for city ownership, maintenance and operations of the identified coastal properties.

On December 6, acting as the OC Flood Control District, the Orange County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the agreement, which included an initial payment of $2 million to be made within 30 days of the effective date of the agreement. The remainder will be paid upon execution of the agreement and once all the transfers outlined have been completed.

• • •

City Council unanimously agreed on September 20 to move forward in acquiring another property in South Laguna to potentially build a replacement fire station.

After more than a year of contentious split votes on a previous location (former Ti Amo restaurant property) and applying the potential pressure of eminent domain on the alternate property owner, there’s a consensus of support for the new location at 31796 South Coast Highway (currently occupied by Laguna Beach Dental Group) for use as the future fire station #4 and related public use facility.

The site was previously identified as a preferred location for a potential fire station, but the property owner previously declined to sell. After numerous discussions, including about eminent domain and the potential tax advantages, a deal was made.

The purchase price was $6.1 million ($5.4 million appraised value plus $700,000 for loss of lease revenue), plus related closing fees.

Earlier in the month, on September 7, the Planning Commission unanimously determined that the proposed acquisition of the property at 31796 Coast Highway is consistent with the general plan.

• • •

Tragedy struck at the 36th annual Aquathon on September 25 when veteran Aquathoner Art Salcido died of a suspected heart attack shortly after coming ashore to complete his swim.

The Aquathon is an eight-mile swim/walk down the coastline, starting in Emerald Bay and ending up in Three Arch Bay. Witnesses said he collapsed coming out of the water at the little pocket beach before Victoria Beach.

Stephanie Dufour, who was with Salcido completing the swim, and junior lifeguard Hudson Waggoner attempted CPR before a nearby lifeguard took over until the EMT crew arrived.

• • •

October

Juliet Jung, 16, from Los Angeles, was identified as the swimmer who drowned near Thousand Steps Beach on October 5. She was reported missing after she was seen in apparent distress swimming near another person a short distance offshore.

After an extensive search for Jung, responders found her about 100 yards offshore. She was pronounced deceased soon after by paramedics.

• • •

The California Coastal Commission unanimously approved the Doheny Ocean Desalination project, submitted by the South Coast Water District, which also serves Laguna Beach residents, on October 13.

A rendering of the planned Doheny Ocean Desalination project

The plant is planned for the property across Coast Highway from Doheny State Beach. CCC approval included 16 special conditions that address public access, impact to marine resources, coastal hazards, and environmental justice and Tribal resource impacts.

SCWD designed the $140 million project to include several features that avoid or reduce potentially adverse impacts to coastal resources.

• • •

Laguna Beach High School Breakers football senior running back Bella Rasmussen made history on October 14 by becoming the first female in California to score two touchdowns in a varsity game.

She accomplished this feat during the second quarter of a 48-0 victory against Godinez at Santa Ana Valley High School. Rasmussen finished the evening with eight carries and 21 yards as Laguna Beach moved to 5-3 on the season.

• • •

On October 19, the Planning Commission unanimously approved a conditional use permit and gave their enthusiastic support for a hot dog café and arcade moving into the space formerly occupied by Catmosphere at 381 Forest Ave., Suite 100-A.

Several commissioners noted the need for some affordable family-friendly food and entertainment Downtown.

• • •

Laguna Beach Police officers arrested Gabriel Matthew Hernandez Stinnett, 19, of Lancaster, for child annoyance around 9 p.m. on Halloween night, October 31. Hernandez Stinnett was arrested after allegedly trying to lure a 13-year-old boy to his van with an offer of candy.

The incident occurred in the 500 block of Oak Street during the city’s Halloween block party.

The child annoyance charge was submitted to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office for review and consideration of prosecution.

Over the past several months, the LBPD has responded to other calls for service reporting Hernandez Stinnett allegedly followed young teens from school to their homes. He also has been reported hanging around Laguna Beach High School with no legitimate purpose and allegedly harassing and annoying children under the age of 18 years old.

He was arrested again on November 6 for allegedly stalking a juvenile and on suspicion of DUI.

• • •

November

Voters showed up on November 8 and preliminary results showed that the three open seats on the Laguna Beach City Council seem to be assured in a bit of a shake-up to the current lineup on the dais. By early December, the ballots were officially counted and incumbent and 2022 Mayor Sue Kempf, along with newcomers Alex Rounaghi and Mark Orgill, were elected to the council seats.

Katrina Foley was voted in as the Orange County Supervisor for 5th District; Diane Dixon is the Assembly representative for the 72nd District; Janet Nguyen is State Senator for the 36th District; Katie Porter prevailed as the U.S. Representative for the 47th District; and Mike Levin is the U.S. Representative for the 49th District.

In terms of local measures, all three on the ballot for Laguna Beach were overwhelmingly defeated.

(L-R) Alex Rounaghi, Sue Kempf and Mark Orgill won the three seats for City Council

• • •

On November 28, City Manager Shohreh Dupuis announced the appointment of Gavin Curran as the next assistant city manager/chief financial officer for Laguna Beach. Curran has more than 25 years of municipal government and finance experience, 18 of those dedicated to the city of Laguna Beach. Curran was promoted to his new role effective December 12.

Curran succeeds Ken Domer, who recently announced he had accepted the position of city manager of the city of La Verne.

• • •

Next year’s 56th Annual Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade honorees were announced on November 29. The parade theme is “Volunteer Heroes” and is scheduled for March 4, 2023.

Former Mayor and Councilmember Toni Iseman, who retired in 2022 after serving on council for 24 years, was selected as the grand marshal. Honored Patriot is Major Erin E. Bevacqua, an active duty Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton, who graduated from Laguna Beach High School.

Citizen of the Year is community volunteer Ken Aubuchon. Junior Citizens of the Year are LBHS seniors Kirra Moore and Chris Hemsley.

Artist of the Year is Randy Morgan and Athletes of the Year are the champion Laguna Beach Little League Intermediate All Stars, who are students at Thurston Middle School.

• • •

December

Laguna Beach High School varsity football team’s Cinderella year came to a close on December 3 with an unbelievably exciting 55-56 loss. The Breakers finished the season 11-4, while winning nine straight before losing the 2022 CIF State Football Championship Bowl Game Division 4A at home.

The teams went back and forth with the lead in the competitive game and with just over five minutes left in the game, Laguna Beach scored and jumped ahead, 55-50. However, the lead was short-lived. On the ensuing kickoff, a Granada Hills running back returned it 80 yards to put the Highlanders ahead for good.

When LBHS beat Diamond Bar on November 26 in the southern section division championship, it was their first title in 76 years.

Sophomore QB Jackson Kollock in the Breakers’ final championship game of their 2022 Cinderella season

• • •

On December 7, the Planning Commission unanimously approved signage for the Rivian reuse and remodel project of South Coast Cinemas, including rehabilitating the marquee to what it looked like during the theater’s “period of significance” between 1935-1970 and a design element near the top of the tower.

Most of the discussion revolved around the marquee and its blank north-facing side, and the logo design on the tower for the project at 154, 160 and 162 South Coast Highway in Downtown. Overall, commissioners agreed that the signage was well-thought out and historically fitting.

• • •

In separate unanimous votes, Bob Whalen was selected as mayor and Sue Kempf as mayor pro tem for 2023 during Laguna Beach City Council’s “changing of the guard” meeting on December 13. The agenda also included certifying the November 8 election results, honoring the outgoing councilmembers and swearing in the recently elected members.

It was an evening of thanks, optimism and calls for moving forward.

Editor’s Note: An arrest contains allegations that a suspect has committed a crime. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

