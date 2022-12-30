NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 104  |  December 30, 2022

Village Laguna contributes to Laguna Beach organizations, celebrates their service 

Village Laguna contributed to Laguna Beach organizations and celebrated their service at the annual Holiday Party held at the Presbyterian Church hall. Potluck and cheer were enjoyed by members and guests including Laguna Beach City Councilmembers who were in attendance.

Village Laguna contributes recipients

Courtesy of Village Laguna

Village Laguna President Anne Caenn (third from right) presented the donations to (L-R) Ruben Flores, South Laguna Community Garden Park; Heidi Miller, Laguna Beach Historical Society; Joan McFarland, La Playa Center; Gary Jenkins, Laguna Beach High School Scholarship Foundation and Friendship Shelter; Charlotte Masarik, Laguna Beach Bluebelt Coalition and Laguna Canyon Foundation; David Peck, South County Cross Cultural Council/Laguna Beach Day Worker Center and Korey Jorgensen, Laguna Beach Community Clinic and Laguna Food Pantry

 

