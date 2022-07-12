NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 104  |  December 30, 2022

PHOTOS OF THE YEAR 123022

PHOTOS OF THE YEAR

Here at Stu News Laguna, we chose some our favorite photos from 2022 to share with you for our last edition of the year.

We hope you enjoy our top picks from our photographers Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier along with one from reader Rich German, who over the years have all captured some memorable moments through their lenses.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

LBHS senior running back Bella Rasmussen, who made history by achieving the first multiple-touchdown performance by a female in California, was featured in “Laguna Life & People.” To read the story, click here

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Laguna native Hans Hagen, executive director of the nonprofit Mauli Ola Foundation (MOF), turned his passion for surfing into creating unforgettable surfing experiences for cystic fibrosis patients, while at the same time, providing a natural therapy for their symptoms. Hagen was featured in “Laguna Life & People.” To read the story, click here

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Leif Hanson’s childhood memories in Laguna fueled his passions for two local nonprofits: Laguna Coast Volleyball Club and Night at the Ranch benefiting the Boys & Girls Club. Hanson was featured in “Laguna Life & People.” To read the story, click here

Photo by Scott Brashier

Capturing the full “Cold Moon” rising over Laguna’s Top of the World – Arch Beach Heights fire road, December 7

Photo by Scott Brashier

Snapping the “Super Flower Blood Moon” over Laguna, May 15. The full moon in May is sometimes known as the flower moon since spring is in bloom in the Northern Hemisphere. This photo captured the longest total lunar eclipse in 33 years…yielding an eerie blood-red hue.

Photo by Rich German

Laguna Beach resident and founder of Project O, Rich German, was on his paddleboard on January 28 near Seal Rock when he had a friendly hour-long encounter with a curious blue shark. German’s friend and fellow paddleboarder, Anne Girtz, observes from above. To read the story in “Fair Game,” click here.

 

