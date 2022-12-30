NewLeftHeader

LAM ushers in the new year FP 123022

LAM ushers in the new year 

Laguna Art Museum (LAM) greets 2023 with a series of exciting event; a William Mortensen panel discussion, an Artists in Nature panel discussion and a tidepool excursion.

For tickets, click here.

lam ushers mortensen

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of LAM

William Mortensen 

Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, 6 p.m.

Panel Discussion: William Mortensen

Join Guest Curator, Larry Lytle, as he moderates a panel discussion on the life, art and influence of William Mortensen. Panelists include Dennis Reed, Michael Dawson and Stuart Balcomb.

lam ushers artists in nature

Click on photo for a larger image

Artists in Nature panel discussion on January 14, 2023 

–Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, 6 p.m.

Panel Discussion: Artists in Nature

Join the Laguna Art Museum for a panel discussion with artists who work outdoors and create art inspired by nature. Discover the challenges and rewards of working in the wild, and how these artists adapt to an ever-changing environment. Panelists include Rich German, Casey Parlette and Jasmine Swope.

Advance tickets recommended. Museum members: $7, Non-members: $14.

For tickets, click here.

lam ushers tidepool

Click on photo for a larger image

Tidepool excursion on January 22, 2023 

–Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, 3 p.m.

Tidepool Excursion

Discover the amazing world of tidepools during this educational excursion to Laguna’s Heisler Park Beach. Just a short walk from the museum, you’ll join the Laguna Ocean Foundation for an in-depth look at the tidepools and the organisms that call them home. This program will require participants to maneuver the beach including sand and rocks, so please wear appropriate footwear.

This program is in partnership with the Laguna Ocean Foundation.

Limited space available. Advance tickets recommended.

Museum members: $20, Non-members: $30.

For tickets, click here.

For more information about Laguna Art Museum, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

 

