A Year in Review: the 2022 performing arts FP 123022

A Year in Review: the 2022 performing arts scene in Laguna Beach

By MARRIE STONE

This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.

While COVID hit all artists hard, the pandemic proved uniquely difficult for performing artists. This past year gave actors, musicians, dancers and other performers special cause to celebrate as they returned to the stage in full force and audiences gathered again to support them.

I caught up with several (though not nearly all) of our town’s performing arts organizations to hear how the past year went, and what the future holds.

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC)

“The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center surprised, informed and entertained with expanded programming in 2022. It presented a total of 93 shows and events throughout the year, far more than any other organization or venue in town,” said Marketing and Fundraising Consultant Barbara McMurray.

Among these were many firsts: a Women’s History Month film series with Ms. Magazine editor Katherine Spillar, Juneteenth, a weeklong environmental film festival, “The Gathering,” a revisiting of Laguna’s hazy, crazy hippie days, play readings by Bare Bones Theatre, new compositions from the Black Legacy Project, and new works and exhibitions by outsider artists as well as well-regarded locals.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBCAC

LBCAC director Rick Conkey with poet Terrell Washington Anansi celebrate Juneteenth

“The LBCAC helped save the day when renowned quilt artist Allyson Allen’s Piece-ful Protest exhibition was deemed too provocative for display in the second-story gallery at Wells Fargo Bank and had to be dispersed among various venues for the show to go on – which it did – to wide acclaim,” McMurray said.

The Center also added to the vibrancy of Orange County’s arts scene with a new dance school led by Sandrine Mattei, and a video production school and music school are getting off the ground in the coming months.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBCAC

(L-R) Sculptor Gerard Basil Stripling, photographer Tom Lamb and painter Jorg Dubin all showcased their work at the Center this year

For more information on the Center, their offerings and tickets, visit their website here.

The Laguna Dance Festival

In August, Laguna Dance Festival (LDF) was back on stage for its 18th season. It has been two years since they were unable to perform live in an indoor venue due to the pandemic. Enthusiastic audiences were treated to LA’s BODYTRAFFIC and the Skylar Campbell Dance Collective.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Tatiana Wills

BODYTRAFFIC features a company of international professional dancers located in urban Los Angeles

The annual week-long summer intensive for intermediate and advanced students took place in June. There were free public performances during 2022 at various art galleries, including the Laguna Art Museum.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Nisian Hughes

Ballet dancer Lauren Lovette

The year ended with a sold-out gala raising funds and awareness for their February 23-26, 2023 Festival taking place at Laguna Playhouse. Two world-class companies will be performing, Cincinnati Ballet and Hubbard Street Dance Chicago. Tickets are on sale now at www.lagunadancefestival.org.

Laguna Beach Live!

Laguna Live! launched “Live! Music Matters,” a free program of interactive music and play for children up to age 6 at Laguna Beach Library. Led by singer songwriter Zach Churchill, the program is back by popular demand from parents on January 19, 2023.

This year also saw the return of Laguna Live’s! popular Bluegrass and BBQ. “Folks were delighted to see this great community event finally reinstated after COVID and they came out in droves,” said Laguna Live’s! Associate Producer Ava Burton. “Bluegrass & BBQ 2023 will take place on Sunday, June 11, 2023.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of themiskeyboys.com

(L-R) Deborah Kollgaard, John Marshall, Michelle Lynskey, Evan Marshall and Alex Finazzo

For Thanksgiving, Laguna Live! gave the gift of a free concert showcasing musicians from Chamber Music | OC’s Precollege Program. “The concert was a big hit and we’re still receiving enthusiastic feedback from appreciative audience members. We look forward to doing more with Chamber Music | OC in the New Year,” Burton said. “We’re also excited for our upcoming Jazz Wednesdays Winter season at [seven degrees], particularly our Mardi Gras Celebration with Dan Barrett’s Old Fashioned Jazz Band on February 22, 2023.”

“Our monthly Live! at the Museum series is still going strong,” Burton added. “While the Thursday evening concerts are well attended, we wanted to accommodate those who can’t attend on Thursdays, so we trialed a Sunday afternoon. It proved so popular we have included four Sunday matinees for 2023. The first of these will be on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 1 p.m. with Trio MIZMOR.”

For more information about Laguna Live!, tickets and programming, visit their website here.

Click open story button to continue reading…

The Laguna Playhouse

“We are especially thrilled this year to go back to the type of programming our subscribers and audiences have come to expect from the Playhouse. A sensational mix of plays, musicals and special events,” said David Ellenstein, interim artistic director.

“The Orange County premiere of Kim’s Convenience was a highlight for this or any season. JoBeth Williams and Peter Strauss starring in a world premiere play on our stage in Love Among the Ruins was an exciting and memorable event. To be working with Lythgoe Family Panto again on our current production of The Wonderful Winter of Oz, which is delighting families is also a high point, and we’re looking forward to our upcoming production of Rita Rudner starring in the world premiere comedy, Staged.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Matthew Saville

(L-R) Olivia Sanabia, Matthew Patrick Davis, Andrew Metzger and Doran Butler starred in “The Wonderful Winter of Oz” earlier this month at the Laguna Playhouse

“And of course, not to be missed, Hershey Felder returns to Laguna to create magic with Chopin In Paris. It’s been a fantastic year at the Playhouse and next year promises to bring more extraordinary entertainment experiences to our Laguna Beach family,” Ellenstein said.

For more information about the Playhouse, tickets and programming, visit their website by clicking here.

No Square Theatre

No Square Theatre’s Founder and Artistic Director Bree Burgess Rosen shared some of the exciting events of 2022. “[This year] marked our first full season since “The ‘C’ Word” of 2020, which made it a glorious year! Our new normal is masked with understudies, but we are performing for live audiences and truly grateful for every giggle and clap,” she said.

“The most exciting thing about 2022 is our expanded community footprint. We’re now offering three new affordable education programs. ‘Wisdom of the Masters’ brings Broadway stars to town for master classes and lectures. ‘Access Excellence’ provides focused, expert, one-on-one instruction to our young people, giving them the tools they need to succeed in musical theatre auditions for roles, scholarships and university programs. But my absolute favorite is ‘Theatre on the Spectrum,’ which presents our musicals to those living with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

“We launched this program in August with a specially adapted performance of Footloose. In the audience were more than two dozen who had never before seen a live musical. The experience was simply extraordinary. The cast was unflappable and generous both during the show and after, and the audience lifted us all up. Goosebumps, smiles and a lot of joyful tears. It was a profound and fulfilling affair I struggle to describe adequately. We are grateful to our donors and No Square family for giving us their financial support and the talent we need to share live theatre with our community.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Marrie Stone

The “Footloose” cast performed a nine-show run at No Square Theatre in August, adapting one special performance for guests on the autism spectrum

For more information about No Square Theatre, tickets and programming, visit their website by clicking here.

Pageant of the Masters

“Today, we are closing out the year by preparing for another major milestone in 2023, 90 years of living pictures at the Festival of Arts,” said Sharbie Higuchi, marketing and PR director for the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters. “In celebration of the Pageant’s 90th anniversary, next summer’s production titled Art Colony: In the Company of Artists will acknowledge the deep connections and memorable stories of artists assisting one another throughout the world and throughout history.”

Many Pageant staff and volunteers are still reveling in the success of 2022. “From the moment that [Director Diane (Dee) Challis Davy] announced Wonderful World as the 2022 theme, she made it clear that this show was intended as a gift of goodwill and positive energy to our audiences as they venture back to the Pageant as the annual summer tradition it has become in Laguna,” said scriptwriter Dan Duling, who’s written for the organization since 1981. “I was completely on board with this intention and approached my duties as scriptwriter with a lighter touch, a bit of whimsy here and there, and an emphasis on creating a show that would dazzle the eye, invigorate the senses and leave our audiences feeling glad they’d come and heading home happy. Once again working with Richard Doyle as my narrator, it was exciting to see him embrace the challenges we’d set forth and bring just the right sensitivity and good cheer the show required. His summer performances were uniformly terrific.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Pageant of the Masters

The Irvine Bowl stage was once again home to a summer full of “Wonderful World” performances in 2022 as the Pageant of the Masters celebrated its 89th season

“Our imagined Pageant World’s Fair at the end of Act One was such a joyous celebration of international goodwill and creativity, full of theatrical invention, music and dance,” added Duling. “But, for me, the greatest treat was seeing how our audiences responded to our large ensemble of guest performers who brought their talents and energy to every performance and highlighted the considerable diversity of our cast and also of our team of composers. And as word of mouth spread about how much fun Wonderful World was, it warmed my heart to see our houses filled with more families and younger patrons. It was a Pageant that received almost unanimously enthusiastic responses, including from our amazing volunteers. For folks who have long since given up believing in miracles, I recommend a visit backstage at the Pageant on any given show night to see just how much joy and love and dedication is always on display there. Even Scrooge’s (and this scriptwriter’s) heart wouldn’t be able to resist the radiant efforts of our volunteers every night.”

Duling said he’s looking forward to Art Colony, which features more artworks never before transformed into Pageant tableaux. “Leave it to director Dee to refuse to play it safe or rest on her laurels,” he said. “The Pageant is alive and well for the 90th anniversary of living pictures at the Festival of Arts and its director is already imagining new worlds of wonder.”

“In contrast to our 2021 show (Made in America), 2022 was an international theme – Wonderful World. The cast of volunteers and professional performers did a super job,” said Challis Davy. “I’m especially proud of the Asian and African art that we represented. It was an exceptionally joyous show. Richard Doyle (who played Scrooge this month in a Christmas Carol at South Coast Repertory) is our beloved narrator, now in his 11th season. I’m looking forward to our annual casting call scheduled for January 6-8, 2023.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Pageant of the Masters

Terracotta Xi’an Warriors (circa 221 B.C.) were a hit at “Wonderful World” this year

Tickets are currently on sale. Visit the Pageant’s website by clicking here.

Third Street Writers

Third Street Vice President Rina Palumbo shared the many accomplishments and contributions their organization achieved this past year, as well as some notable plans for 2023.

“Our weekly workshop at the Susi Q has made the transition to fully hybrid with members joining us in person or via Zoom each Monday from 12-2 p.m. Alongside our regular writing and critique sessions, we invited outside instructors for special workshops,” said Palumbo.

Third Street was once again able to hold their open mic nights at the LCAD Gallery – Spring Cleaning in May and Secrets and Sins in October. Both events were standing room only. They also produced their annual The Holiday Digest, a long-term project with the LB Indy in which they share ‘only in Laguna’ stories about the holidays.

“This year, we ventured into ekphrastic writing,” Palumbo said. “In February, we partnered with the LCAD Gallery to hold a writing workshop followed by shared reading on the exciting exhibit put together by gallery manager Bryan Heggie on the visionary work of Syd Mead. In the summer, with generous support from the FOA Foundation, we wrote ekphrastic pieces on the works of artists in the Festival of the Arts. We were thrilled to be able to read our work on the Festival grounds and even more excited that our publication, Art Inscribed, was sold out and allowed us to donate $1,275 to the FOA Artist Fund.”

In addition to their contributions to the FOA Artist Fund, Third Street contributed a $1,000 scholarship to a graduating LBHS student who will pursue writing on a college level.

And, as part of the organization’s mission to highlight the literary talent of Laguna Beach, they started work on their online literary journal, The Third Street Review, an online quarterly that will launch next year.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jeff Rovner

The Third Street Writers appeared onstage at the Festival of Arts with the artists who inspired their work at “Art Inscribed”

As the curtain closes on 2022, it’s a nice opportunity to raise a glass to the many arts organizations in town that enrich our daily lives and make our community a more interesting, creative and fun place to live. We can’t wait to see what 2023 brings.

This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.