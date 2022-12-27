NewLeftHeader

 December 27, 2022

Remembering our departed veterans over the holidays

Photo by Sandra Werthe

Laguna Beach resident Sandi Werthe drove down to Miramar National Cemetery last week to remember her husband, Hal, a veteran. “In December wreaths are laid at veterans’ graves throughout the country. My husband’s marker had the beautiful evergreen wreath with a red bow and I put a poinsettia plant there too.” Sandi added, “The least we can do to honor our fallen veterans’ service is a simple wreath! Please donate $15 for each wreath to: Wreaths Across America, P.O. Box 249, Columbia Falls, ME 04623. It’s a building tradition worth remembering.

 

