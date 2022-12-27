NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 103  |  December 27, 2022

Just Gather promotes community education 122722

Just Gather promotes community education for wellness

On Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Neighborhood Congregational Church’s Bridge Hall, Just Gather hosted a special holiday event. It included a Laguna Beach Chamber ribbon cutting, preceded by wellness, and followed by dinner and community education on the fentanyl epidemic. As the first of its kind digital detox nonprofit offering, Just Gather’s mission is to promote mental wellness and positive mindsets for youth and families. The team envisions future generations thriving in harmony with nature, the arts, education, entrepreneurship and human connectedness. Services are complimentary for youth 9-19, Native Americans and Veterans.

The sound bath was led by Just Gather’s Holistic Healing Lead, Evelina Pentcheva. Next was a ribbon cutting by Community Outreach Lead, Janelle Hilton and the team’s Academic Initiatives & Social Impact Lead, Veronique Marchal. The organization received commendations from the Laguna Beach Chamber and local political dignitaries. Approximately 140 guests joined throughout the evening. Orange County Health Care Agency and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency were both present with educational tables and handouts for youngsters and parents.

Just Gather agents

Photos courtesy of Just Gather

(L-R) Janelle Hilton, Michelle Highberg with DEA panel featuring Special Agent in Charge Matt Allen (front left)

Laguna Beach Fire Department’s Chief of Operations, Api Weinhart shared his personal history living and growing up in Laguna Beach. He spoke about how much of the department’s work includes medical responses to drug overdoses. He shared how the opioid epidemic impacts everyone regardless of socio-economic status.

Weinhart then introduced DEA Deputy Special Agent in Charge Matt Allen who quieted the room, stating: “This is the most frightening threat that the DEA has ever faced in history. With 100,000 deaths this year alone, illicit fentanyl poisoning has killed more people than the Persian Gulf War, the Vietnam War and all U.S. terrorist threats combined.” He went on to share that “We cannot arrest our way out of this crisis, it is going to take education like this evening.” In the Q&A, he confirmed that most youth are purchasing illicit fentanyl under the guise of other drugs on Snapchat. Just Gather plans to increase awareness through media, podcasts and website resources. 

Just Gather ribbon cutting

Just Gather ribbon cutting (L-R) Sonia Terwiske; J.J. Ballesteros; Representative from County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett’s office, Janelle Hilton; Veronique Marchal and Valerie Lynn

Local businesses supporting the event included We Love Laguna Beach, Stefanos Jewelry by Miki Latimer, Laguna Herbals, Life Coaching by Hillary Black, Tankoi Organo, Eco Post Natal Care, author Patti Truman, Artist Terrell Washington Anansi and Alan’s Candles. 

Laguna Kindness Award Youth Winners Joelle Yang and Lyla Cauley received their Courage to Be Kind certificates from Community Kindness Leader Sande St. John. The philanthropic young entrepreneurs sold homemade holiday gifts including honeys, bath bombs, hot cocoa and handmade bracelets. 

Just Gather Pentcheva

Just Gather’s Holistic Healing Lead, Evelina Pentcheva, led the sound bath

Just Gather was founded by a diverse group of community leaders with aligned life missions to help, heal and connect. Board members attending the event included Hillary Black, Michelle Highberg, Janelle Hilton, Quentin V Kunaka, Valerie Lynn and Evelina Pentcheva. 

Beyond in-person events, Just Gather’s online community has educational website resources. The team is currently serving youth via partner agencies throughout Orange County. On Sunday, April 16, 2023, the nonprofit is holding its inaugural Good Vibes ‘70s gala at Laguna Art Museum.

To learn more or get involved, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., call 949.813.7681, or visit www.justgather.org.

 

