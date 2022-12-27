NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 103  |  December 27, 2022

Laguna Art Museum reimagines California Cool FP 122722

Laguna Art Museum (LAM) announces the 41st Annual California Cool Art Auction, Benefit & Bash taking place February 18 through March 4, 2023. Bidding for the annual auction will open online on February 18, 2023. The auction will feature works from more than 125 California artists, on view to preview in person at Laguna Art Museum with paid admission, February 18 through March 4, 2023. 

The auction will culminate with an exclusive Benefit & Bash at the museum on March 4, 2023 beginning at 6:30 p.m., connecting artists, collectors and the community in a celebration of California culture. The museum’s largest fundraiser of the year has been reimagined to offer the preeminent California Cool experience, with a creative California-inspired culinary and cocktail experience, a special performance by musical guest and Laguna local, Grammy-nominated, Lee Rocker of the Stray Cats, an artistic photo opportunity on the red carpet with photographer Tony Pinto and the chance to meet many of California’s most notable artists supporting the museum and participating in the auction. Online auction bidding will continue through the evening, concluding at 8 p.m. on March 4, 2023. 

laguna art colors

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LAM

Charles Arnoldi, “La Croix,” acrylic & charcoal on canvas, 2022

The museum-curated auction will feature works by more than 125 of California’s most sought-after artists including Lita Albuquerque, Charles Arnoldi, Billy Al Bengston, Kelly Berg, Alex Couwenberg, Joe Goode, David Ligare, Jean Lowe, Andy Moses, Gwynn Murrill, Fabia Panjarian, Ruth Pastine, Astrid Preston, Ed Ruscha, Beth Waldman and many more. Proceeds from the annual auction provide vital support to the museum, directly benefiting major initiatives, education programs, exhibitions and community engagement. 

 “This is Laguna Art Museum’s most fashionable, fun and highly anticipated event of the year. We have reimagined our 2023 event to be the coolest ever,” said Julie Perlin Lee, executive director of Laguna Art Museum. “The artworks and the guest list alone will be worth showing up for, and supporters can expect a high-energy evening for the benefit of the museum’s dynamic 2023 education and exhibition initiatives.”

Registration for the online auction and in person preview at Laguna Art Museum, open on February 18, 2023. For more information, registration or to purchase tickets to the exclusive event on March 4, 2023 at 6:30-11 p.m., visit https://lagunaartmuseum.org/auction. Tickets are on sale now.

Laguna Art Museum exists to engage and enlighten people of all ages through art that embodies and preserves the California experience. Laguna Art Museum presents exhibitions relevant to California art and artists throughout the year and is home to the annual Art & Nature Festival celebrating the museum’s unique relationship to the environment.

For more information, visitwww.lagunaartmuseum.org.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

Hours: Tuesday-Sunday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Closed Mondays, except Martin Luther King Jr. Day, President’s Day, Memorial Day, Juneteenth and Labor Day.

Closed Fourth of July, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

 

