 Volume 14, Issue 103  |  December 27, 2022

Laguna Playhouse announces Hershey Felder FP 122722

Laguna Playhouse announces Hershey Felder in Chopin In Paris, limited engagement begins on January 4, 2023

Laguna Playhouse has announced pianist and actor Hershey Felder will present his musical masterpiece as he portrays Monsieur Chopin in Chopin In Paris. Felder returns to the Laguna Playhouse stage as brilliant Polish composer Fryderyk Chopin, illuminating an exclusive piano lesson with this 19th century musical master. 

In this stunning solo show, the “Poet of the Piano” tells his romantic story – a love affair with the most famous woman and authoress in France, George Sand, while sharing intimate details and live performances of some of his most beloved waltzes, polonaises, mazurkas and more. Felder in Chopin In Paris begins performances on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 and will run through Sunday, January 15, 2023. 

Written by and with Hershey Felder as Fryderyk Chopin, directed by Joel Zwick; Associate direction by Trevor Hay; Scenic design by Hershey Felder, Lights by Erik S. Barry, Sound and Production by Erik Carstensen; Costumes by Theatr’Hall Paris; Production Associate, Tammy Globerman and Company Operations, Samantha F. Voxakis.

Making its World Premiere in 2019, Hershey Felder in Chopin In Paris (based on an original production that premiered at Chicago’s Royal George Theatre in 2006) has delighted audiences across the country in critically acclaimed sold-out runs, with The Mercury News lauding Felder’s performance as “Enchanting…Genius seemed an apt description.” The Chicago Sun-Times called the show “emotionally charged and glorious,” while The San Diego Union-Tribune declared it “Inviting and absorbing. Full of vibrant life.”

laguna playhouse felder

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Playhouse

Pianist and actor Hershey Felder

As described by American Theatre Magazine, “Hershey Felder is in a category all his own.” Following 28 years of continuous stage work and more than 6,000 live performances throughout the U.S. and abroad, Felder created Live from Florence, An Arts Broadcasting Company, which has produced more than fifteen theatrical films to date. They include the recently released The Assembly; Chopin and Liszt in Paris; Violetta, the story of Verdi’s Traviata; Dante and Beatrice; Mozart and Figaro in Vienna; the world premiere musicals Nicholas, Anna & Sergei; the story of Sergei Rachmaninoff and many more. Two seasons of programming are currently available at http://www.hersheyfelder.net/.

Felder has given performances of his solo productions at some of the world’s most prestigious theaters and has consistently broken box office records. His shows include George Gershwin Alone (Broadway’s Helen Hayes Theatre, West End’s Duchess Theatre); Monsieur Chopin; Beethoven; Maestro (Leonard Bernstein); Franz Liszt in Musik, Lincoln: An American Story, Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin, Our Great Tchaikovsky, and A Paris Love Story and Chopin in Paris. His compositions and recordings are numerous. Felder has operated a full-service production company since 2001. He has been a scholar-in-residence at Harvard University’s Department of Music and is married to Rt. Hn. Kim Campbell.

Director Joel Zwick directed My Big Fat Greek Wedding, the highest-grossing romantic comedy of all time. Zwick directed the Broadway production of Hershey Felder’s George Gershwin Alone at the Helen Hayes Theatre. 

Zwick began his theatrical career at La Mama E.T.C., as director of the La Mama Plexus and has directed on Broadway, Off-Broadway and Broadway touring companies. He and Felder have collaborated on Hershey Felder as Monsieur Chopin, Beethoven As I Knew Him, and Maestro. 

Currently, Zwick is recognized as one of Hollywood’s most prolific directors of episodic television, having the direction of more than 650 episodes to his credit. New York productions have included Dance with Me (Tony nomination), Shenandoah (Broadway national tour), Oklahoma (national tour) and Cold Storage (American Place Theater). He acted in the original New York production of MacBird. He directed Esther (Promenade Theater, NY), Merry-Go-Round (Chicago and Las Vegas), Last Chance Saloon and Woycek (West End). Zwick has taught drama at Yale University, Brooklyn College, Queens College, Wheaton College, and the University of Southern California. He is a graduate (B.A., M.A.) of Brooklyn College.

laguna playhouse building

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Laguna Playhouse us located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road

Chopin In Paris opens on Sunday, January 4, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. and performs through Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Drive.         

Performances will be Wednesdays through Fridays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. There will be added performances on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 at 2 p.m. and Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. There will be no performance on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets range from $91-$105 and can be purchased online at  www.lagunaplayhouse.com, or by calling 949.497-ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949.497.2787 ext. 229. Prices are subject to change.

The box office is open Mondays through Saturdays: 12-4 p.m.; Sundays it is open two hours prior to show time until 15 minutes after curtain and open until showtime on all performance days.

The Laguna Playhouse is no longer requiring vaccine or testing to attend performances. This policy is subject to change without notice and may not apply to every performance. See the performance listing and ticket buying page for specifics.

 

