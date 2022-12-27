NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 103  |  December 27, 2022

Fair Game 122722

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Just another day of news and answering the phones during the holidays

TJ headshot AugLike many small business owners, Stu News keeps us on our toes most every day of the year. So, the benefits of not reporting up to someone is sacrificed by “being in the office” most every day. Trust me, the tradeoff is worth it.

Our team loves serving the community.

Between us, however, we thought we’d wind things down a bit during this week between Christmas and New Year’s. That means, obviously, that any big or time-sensitive news would be covered and reported so that you wouldn’t miss a thing. Then, a few of the stories and events that aren’t so time sensitive could wait until the New Year. That allows Shaena, Lana and me to take a deep breath and enjoy a few less hectic days.

But do read Part 1 of a two-part series today: “Revisiting the top stories of 2022” by Sara Hall. 

So, that’s where we’re at.

But proving that Stu News never sleeps and that we’re always there for you, early Monday, the day after Christmas, when another hour or two of sleep would have been great, the phone rang from an unidentified reader with a question, “Can you tell me if stores are open today?”

“Yes,” was the answer. And although not normally in our wheelhouse, we’re happy to help.

We hope you, too, are continuing to enjoy family and friends in these post-holiday days, maybe try out some of the new toys, use some of the new devices, etc.

Again, thank you for your continued support. We look forward to sharing a wonderful 2023 with all of you.

Still, if you have an important question, like “Is the beach open today?” – feel free to reach out. We’re always there for you.

 

