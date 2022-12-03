Committee discussion covers native plants in local landscapes 122322

By SARA HALL

Native plants and ocean microplastics were covered in two separate discussion items this week by a local committee aimed at tackling important environmental issues.

During the Laguna Beach Environmental Sustainability Committee meeting on Monday (Dec. 19), Mina Brown shared an update from the wildlife protection subcommittee focused on their efforts to develop policies and collaborations (particularly with the local water district) related to promoting native plants in local landscaping.

Several committee members commented on the aim to collaborate with the Laguna Beach County Water District during the meeting, but it hasn’t advanced much, Brown noted.

They are working on getting a meeting on the calendar, she added. That meeting would be meant to develop further details of what the program would look like, what resources are needed, and what the city would do versus what the district would do.

“We’re really just focused on native plants in that discussion,” she said.

Their goal is to identify how the district can promote native plant landscapes, which often aligns with water efficiency because native plants tend to use less water, Brown noted. There could be opportunities to combine both messages.

“It’s all part of the same conversation,” committee member Jacquelin Reed Mutter agreed.

The subcommittee is also working on other ideas for the city to promote native plants, including some policy recommendations, Brown added. They’re looking into which documents could be updated or edited to add references to native plants.

The landscape and scenic highways element and the accompanying resource document of the city’s general plan notes the value of native plants in the local landscapes and states ways they should be protected, Brown explained. Although it’s a fairly broad policy, she pointed out.

“It points to additional policy work that can be done, so I think we should take a closer look at that,” she said.

A section in the municipal code (chapter 12.18) also covers protection and restoration of native vegetation on certain undeveloped parcels and developed parcels with designated open space. They want to focus more on what people can do on private property, Brown explained.

“Where we do not have language about native plants, but should – our subcommittee thought – is the water efficient landscape ordinance,” she said.

This type of ordinance is in place in jurisdictions across the state, some of which express a preference for native plants, Brown noted. This is definitely an area of opportunity for the city to encourage native plants within the regulations for water efficient landscape, she added.

“Our subcommittee needs to hash out the language there, but that’s one of our policy targets,” Brown said.

The subcommittee also discussed an umbrella ordinance, policy, or program for native plants. Similar to what San Diego currently has under development, she noted. San Diego County recently approved a program aimed at promoting native plants and created a landscaping policy that’s intended to increase their use.

“(It has) really interesting components,” she noted.

It’s a holistic approach that includes the county promoting native landscapes, educational materials, demonstration gardens, incentives and consideration of the economic development aspects.

Brown also mentioned an example ordinance already adopted in Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts policy was comprehensive, Committee Vice Chair Judie Mancuso added.

“Others are ahead of us and we should be jumping in because for somebody to renovate or be starting out with a bunch of tropical plants in this day and age would be, more or less, ridiculous,” she said.

The subcommittee will work on bringing something back to the larger committee in early 2023.

Courtesy of ENC

White sage is a California native plant

Brown also recently had a conversation with a board member of the Orange County chapter of the California Native Plant Society. The board member is interested in helping the committee’s efforts, Brown noted, and is focused on getting native plants “in ground.” They could provide a volunteer at plant giveaways and garden events in town, she suggested.

Brown mentioned that this is the second year the CNPS OC chapter has run a campaign to give away thousands of one particular plant. Last year it was buckwheat, this year is native white sage, which is being poached in order to make sage sticks. Sage smudging, burning sage bundles in the hope of purifying a space, has become a viral trend. The documentary Saging the World, co-produced by CNPS, also highlights the ecological and cultural issues intertwined with white sage.

“Apparently, this plant is in some danger,” Brown said.

To help with that and to raise awareness the society is giving away 2,000 native white sage plants between November and February 2023, including an LB Garden Club meeting on February 22, 2023.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Mark McReynolds

Mark McReynolds, the lead researcher on a local ocean microplastics study, poses for a photo while digging in the sand at Crystal Cove on Saturday, Dec. 17

Also discussed at Monday’s meeting, during committee member announcements, ESC Chair Shelly Bennecke reported on a microplastics collection event she attended over the weekend at Crystal Cove State Beach.

Saturday, Dec. 17 was the 24th time the “Plastic Posse” gathered litter from the sand as part of a scientific study conducted by A Rocha, an international network of Christian environmental organizations. The monthly sand sampling for microplastics at Crystal Cove started in November 2020 with a pilot program to test methods.

“It was really fascinating to go and participate,” Bennecke said.

They set out five-gallon buckets near the water line and dug out about three inches deep in an approximate 2’ x 2’ square, she explained. The sand – and everything that gets dug up with it – is then dropped into a bucket. Volunteers use filters and ocean water to sift through and look for tiny balls of microplastic, also called “nurdles.” Nurdles are pre-production plastic pellets that are 5mm or less in size (approximately the size of a lentil).

The nurdles themselves are often primary microplastics, meaning they are used prior to production of larger plastics, explained committee member Charlie Zender. They are often mistakenly released into the environment, he added.

These minuscule spheres of manufactured trash are causing a massive problem for the world’s oceans and other bodies of water.

According to the OSPAR Commission, a group of 15 European governments that cooperate to protect the marine environment of the North-East Atlantic, pellet spills can occur during all steps of the production chain, including at production sites and processing plants, and during pellet loading and transport.

There’s been little enforcement against plastic producers that discharge the nurdles into the water, the Surfrider Foundation notes on its website.

“Nurdles wash up on our shores and contaminate nearby ecosystems by absorbing and exuding chemical toxins,” Surfrider officials explain.

According to a 2016 report from Eunomia, a consulting company focused on sustainability, an estimated total of 230,000 tons of pellets pollute the marine environment every year.

In May, legislation was introduced by Rep. Alan Lowenthal (D-Calif.) that targeted the discharge of nurdles into the environment. The “Plastic Pellet Free Waters Act” would direct the Environmental Protection Agency to draft regulations prohibiting the discharge of plastic pellets and other preproduction plastic into U.S. water systems. In the bill’s most recent move, it was referred to the Subcommittee on Water Resources and Environment.

A Senate version of the bill was previously introduced by Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.).

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of NOAA

Pre-production plastic pellets, aka nurdles

While the most common color of the tiny pieces of microplastic is white, there’s a particular shade of purple nurdles being found in Crystal Cove, Bennecke said. Mark McReynolds, the lead researcher on the Crystal Cove project, wants to understand where they’re coming from. They can essentially conduct “forensics” on the plastic and eventually understand the path that led it to the ocean, Bennecke explained.

They’ve collected for 24 months and will start studying it as the program progresses, she noted.

“It will be interesting to see what they find out,” Bennecke said

