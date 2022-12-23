NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 102  |  December 23, 2022

Two events at LBCAC close the year: Christmas Cornell with James Clay Garrison tonight and a New Year’s Eve celebration on December 31

Finish out 2022 with two great events at Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC). Ring in 2023 with a New Year’s Eve celebration on Sunday, Dec. 31 that includes rockin’ and rollin’ and fun, food and friends.

Tonight, Friday, Dec. 23, from 7:30-10 p.m., LBCAC will host “Christmas Cornell,” a tribute to Chris Cornell – five years overdue – featuring Southern California’s premier guitarist/vocalist, James Clay Garrison. 

Chris Cornell (1964-2017) was a modern innovator who transcends genre. He was the chief architect of the ‘90s-grunge movement and remains one of the best voices of all time. Achieving multi-platinum success with three legendary bands – selling more than 30 million records worldwide – he forged his own unique identity over three decades as a Grammy® Award-winning, Golden Globe nominated singer, songwriter, guitarist, composer and lyricist.

A fan, acquaintance and contemporary of Cornell, there are few vocalists in the rock world who can pull off his music with the range, tone and passion of this iconic rock singer like James Clay Garrison. 

James Clay Garrison has been performing since the ‘70s with legends like Eddie Van Halen, Ray Charles, Stephen Stills and Brian Wilson. His lifelong passion for music and instinct for perfectionism have made him a force in the industry for almost 50 years.

Garrison will begin the evening solo, and as the eve progresses, will be joined by a few special guests as well as perhaps one or two vocal performances by local friends. This is a special holiday concert that shouldn’t be missed. 

For tickets, click here.

For an in-depth story about Garrison by Marrie Stone of Stu News Laguna, click here.

New Year’s Eve Celebration

On Saturday, Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. until Jan. 1, 2023 at 1 a.m., LBCAC will ring in the new year. Performers will include The Salty Suites, Jason Feddy, Ryan Heflin and the Laguna Tenor Rick Weber. Cuisine will be prepared by Chef Steve O.

The Salty Suites is an energetic three-piece acoustic band with blazing instrumentals, beautiful vocals and soaring harmonies. They raise the roof off anywhere they perform. Enjoy their original songs and bluegrass, old country, swing, classical and roots with a current edge.

Jason Feddy is Laguna Beach Arts Alliance’s “Artist of The Year” 2019/20. He has worked as a singer/songwriter and guitarist ever since his school days, pausing only for five years as a morning jock on KXFM, Laguna Beach’s local radio station. Feddy is a central figure in the Laguna Beach music scene, curating and producing the city’s numerous outdoor music series. His album of songs from the plays of Shakespeare and the show, Shakespeare’s Fool are critically acclaimed.

The Laguna Tenor Rick Weber was inspired by the world’s most beloved tenors – Luciano Pavarotti, Andrea Bocelli, Franco Corelli, Mario Lanza and others. Weber’s repertoire includes arias from renowned operas, Neapolitan classics and musical standards. 

Ryan Heflin’s music is powerfully reflective and contemplative, with layers to be burned and undressed slowly, finding passionate expression in the extraordinary themes of childhood, nature, the wonder of existence, the beauty and tragedy of the human condition and a healthy subversion of societal norms.

For tickets, click here.

Both sensual and intellectual, metaphysical and deeply human, the music of Heflin takes listeners beyond the prosaic and back into life as poetry.

LBCAC is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

 

