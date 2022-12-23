NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 102  |  December 23, 2022

LAM winds down the year and welcomes 2023 FP 122322

LAM winds down the year and welcomes 2023 with new exciting events

December is coming to an end, but here are still a few events scheduled at Laguna Art Museum before we embark on 2023 and new events – a William Mortensen panel discussion, Artists in Nature panel discussion and a tidepool excursion – have been added for January.

lam winds The Mitten

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of LAM

Holiday Storytime on December 28

Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 11 a.m.

Holiday Storytime

Bring literature to life during a participatory storytime that will have you making and moving! On the fourth Saturday of each month, you’ll craft a storytelling experience inspired by a museum artwork or exhibition to foster children’s understanding of art’s role in their lives. Read-alouds will be supplemented with mindfulness exercises, art-making projects, or in-gallery activities that promote meaningful connections with caregivers and others. Sessions are designed for PreK-2 learners and their families. Join this month’s session The Mitten by Jan Brett, with a fun activity capturing the winter spirit.

Tickets: Museum members: $7, Non-members: $14. All children receive free admission. Tickets are required for accompanying adults only.

For tickets, click here.

lam winds to kids night

Click on photo for a larger image

Surfing Into the new year 

Thursday, Dec. 29 from 6-9 p.m.

Kids’ Night Out: Surfing Into the New Year

Celebrate the new year with a Kids’ Night Out. Kids take over the museum for a special, fun-filled night with dinner, art activities and an interactive surf-themed scavenger hunt around the museum. Caregivers and parents can enjoy a night out, too, as their education team takes over to guide the young learners on an exploration of the museum exhibitions and provide opportunities for hands-on artmaking activities. 

–Registration is open to children aged 6-12 only.

–Advanced registration is required. Additional paperwork regarding policies and registration will be sent to guardians of registered students directly and must be returned on the day of the event.

Museum members: $80; Non-members: $90.

If registering two or more children, they offer a discounted price of $70 per child. To register, click here.

lam winds mortensen

William Mortensen 

Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, 6 p.m.

Panel Discussion: William Mortensen

Join Guest Curator, Larry Lytle, as he moderates a panel discussion on the life, art and influence of William Mortensen. Panelists include Dennis Reed, Michael Dawson and Stuart Balcomb.

lam winds artists in nature

Click on photo for a larger image

Artists in Nature panel discussion on January 14, 2023 

–Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, 6 p.m.

Panel Discussion: Artists in Nature

Join the Laguna Art Museum for a panel discussion with artists who work outdoors and create art inspired by nature. Discover the challenges and rewards of working in the wild, and how these artists adapt to an ever-changing environment. Panelists include Rich German, Casey Parlette and Jasmine Swope.

Advance tickets recommended. Museum members: $7, Non-members: $14.

For tickets, click here.

lam winds down tidepool

Click on photo for a larger image

Tidepool excursion on January 22, 2023

–Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, 3 p.m.

Tidepool Excursion

Discover the amazing world of tidepools during this educational excursion to Laguna’s Heisler Park Beach. Just a short walk from the museum, you’ll join the Laguna Ocean Foundation for an in-depth look at the tidepools and the organisms that call them home. This program will require participants to maneuver the beach including sand and rocks, so please wear appropriate footwear.

This program is in partnership with the Laguna Ocean Foundation.

Limited space available. Advance tickets recommended.

Museum members: $20, Non-members: $30.

For tickets, click here.

For more information about Laguna Art Museum, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

 

