 Volume 14, Issue 102  |  December 23, 2022

LBHS Boys Basketball team partners with City of Hope 122322

LBHS Boys Basketball team partners with City of Hope for inaugural blood drive

This past Sunday (Dec. 18), the Laguna Beach High School (LBHS) Boys Basketball team partnered with the City of Hope to host the first-ever blood donation drive at LBHS. Eighty people registered to donate blood, maxing out the number of spots available in a single day for blood donations. Almost 70 of those registered actually donated blood to this worthy cause, which is believed to be a record high for a single day’s blood drive with City of Hope. Many of the donors designated their blood donation to go to City of Hope patient, Arash Rounaghi, as he valiantly battles cancer. Arash is the dad of LBHS Varsity Basketball player Oliver Rounaghi (currently, a senior at LBHS) and LBHS Varsity Basketball player alumnus Arthur Rounaghi, who is attending the Air Force Academy in Colorado. Both Oliver and Arthur came to volunteer and participate in the blood donation drive, along with the entire Freshman squad, JV squad and Varsity squad of LBHS Boys Basketball.

LBHS Boys Basketball team in gym.jpg 1

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos by Jimmy Azadian

LBHS Boys Basketball team (L-R) Patrick Nugent, Liam Moore, Kiyan Arshadi, Damian Reider, Head Coach Rus Soobzokov, Sam Burchi, Sasha Riahi, Ellis Malang, Brody Azadian and Teddy Hackett

The players and Head Coach Rus Soobzokov did a phenomenal job putting on this community service project – the second community service project led by the Boys Basketball team this year.

LBHS Boys Basketball two coaches and Arash.jpg 2

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) LBHS Boys Basketball Head Coach Rus Soobzokov, Arash Rounaghi and Coach Emeritus Bret Fleming

Just before the drive began on Sunday morning, team parents put on a holiday pancake breakfast for all of the players and City of Hope staff, serving up freshly griddled pumpkin pancakes, with crisp bacon and sausage. It was a sight to behold! The holiday pancake team breakfast gave the team along with the City of Hope staff the energy they needed to conduct the day-long blood drive. And it also allowed for the team to bond just before the basketball season kicks off in full swing.

LBHS Boys Basketball Kamal Dimler 8

Click on photo for a larger image

LBHS Boys Basketball team members sporting their Warrior Team Rounaghi T-shirts (L-R) Mason Herr, Sam Burchi, Dylan McEachern, Jack Halvorson, Ashton Azadian, Damian Reider, Ryan Cheng and Kamal Dimler

LBHS Boys Basketball Kamal Dimler 8

Click on photo for a larger image

The inspirational Warrior Team Rounaghi T-shirt

LBHS Boys Basketball Kamal Dimler 8

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Head Booster Jimmy Azadian and Julie Coccas flipping pancakes

LBHS Boys Basketball Kamal Dimler 8

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) This mother and daughter, Jennifer Cheng and Anna Cheng, are grilling sausages 

LBHS Boys Basketball Kamal Dimler 8

Click on photo for a larger image

The entire Boys Basketball team (Freshman, JV and Varsity) feasting at the pancake breakfast

The Rounaghi family made Warrior T-shirts for the occasion, worn by the entire team and a T-shirt was given to each blood donor that day. The message on the T-shirt is inspiring to all those who are struggling with something, including those who are battling cancer.

“We are so proud of the great efforts made and time invested by our players and coaches in giving back to the community,” said Jimmy Azadian, LBHS Boys Basketball head booster. “The team’s focus on giving back and making a positive difference off the court makes all of us proud! It shows how much of an impact high school students and athletes can have in making our community better and stronger. And it holds special meaning for the team because of the positive impact it has on one of the team’s parents, Arash Rounaghi.”

Everyone from newly elected City Councilmember Alex Rounaghi (Arash’s nephew) to former head basketball coach Bret Fleming and LBHS Girls Basketball Star Alumnus Anna Cheng (now in her first year at LMU and a Southern Section CIF academic award winner) came out to support this great cause.

LBHS Boys Basketball Kamal Dimler 8

Click on photo for a larger image

JV Basketball team member Kamal Dimler wheeling snacks to the gym for blood drive donors

“I know I speak for our entire basketball family when I say that we are so proud of our players and their dedication to giving back to our community this holiday season – the real reason for the season,” said Azadian.

A special thank you to current head coach Rus Soobzokov, Athletics Director Dr. Denise Selbe, LBHS Principal Dr. Jason Allemann, Athletics Office Assistant Tracy Paddock, the LBHS PTA, Assistant Superintendent Jeff Dixon, Facilities Director Ryan Zajda, Facilities Assistant Ann Moneymaker and Custodian Raymond Hogai for their unmatched support of the Boys Basketball team’s community service project.

 

