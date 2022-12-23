NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

59.4°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 102  |  December 23, 2022

The Clauses pay a visit to the Boys & Girls Club 122322

The Clauses pay a visit to the Boys & Girls Club for Tony’s Treehouse Adopt-A-Family event

Santa and Ms. Claus have been busy early this year, stopping by the Laguna Beach Boys & Girls Club as part of Tony Treehouse’s Adopt-A-Family event. Santa delivered gifts to three Tony Treehouse families at the Club in addition to handing out candy canes and posing for a few photos.

The Clauses Santa and Ms. Claus

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Sue Bottassi

Santa and Ms. Claus (Becky Martinez, founder/director of Tony’s Treehouse) visit the Laguna Beach Boys & Girls Club

Afterward, Santa strolled through Whole Foods for some keifer and greens (he’s on a very clean diet to prepare for his rigorous schedule ahead!). He had some mail to drop off at the Laguna Beach post office and was very happy to be the postal greeter.

Following the deliveries, the Clauses reflected on the beauty of the winter sunsets over our most generous little town.

The Clauses Santa high fives

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Sue Bottassi

Santa high-fives a member of the Boys & Girls Club

The Clauses Santa and Becky

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Sue Bottassi

Santa and Ms. Claus with some Boys & Girls Club youngsters

The Santa Clauses Santa and group

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Youth at the Boys & Girls Club gather with (Back row, left to right): Boys & Girls Club CEO Pam Estes with Aylin Espiritu, Kelsi Briggs, Santa Claus (Andrew Butler of Dana Point), Eliana Arthur, Danny Panduro and Becky Martínez (Ms. Claus). (Front row, kneeling left to right): Nikki Wong and Sue Bottassi.

The Clauses candy canes

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Sue Bottassi

Santa passes out candy canes to all the “good little boys and girls” at the Club

The Clauses Whole Foods

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Sue Bottassi

Santa and Ms. Claus shopping at Whole Foods

The Clauses sunset

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Sue Bottassi

Santa and Ms. Claus pose with a Laguna Beach sunset in the background

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.