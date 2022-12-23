NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 102  |  December 23, 2022

FOA debuts Selections from the Permanent Art Collection FP 122322

FOA debuts Selections from the Permanent Art Collection off-site exhibition at City Hall

Rounding out the year-long celebration of the Festival of Arts (FOA) of Laguna Beach's 90th anniversary, the award-winning arts destination has announced its latest off-site exhibition, Selections from the Permanent Art Collection, is open for guests to experience and browse through January 13, 2023. Comprising pieces from the Festival of Arts Permanent Art Collection, this exhibit features Laguna Beach paintings from the early 1900s, as well as recent acquisitions by the Festival of Arts. The curated display of 20 art pieces acquired throughout the Festival’s history is located at Laguna Beach City Hall during its public operating hours. Admission is free.

“This exhibit features artworks from the Festival of Arts Permanent Art Collection that range from the 1930s to recent times,” said exhibit curator Pat Sparkuhl. “The variety of subject matter, as well as media, illustrates the wonderful diversity of artwork that has been recognized and collected by the Festival of Arts.”

FOA debuts gallery

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach

View the off-site exhibition “Selections from the Permanent Art Collection” at City Hall through January 13, 2023

Selections from the Permanent Art Collection offers a special glimpse inside the Festival’s roughly 1,100-piece Permanent Collection. Artworks on display include a series of photographs of Laguna Beach Greeter, Elier Larsen by Ronald A. Greene, a watercolor painting titled Shore Reconstruction by Philip Latimer Dike, a photograph entitled Red Aloe by Brian Day and much more. Other artists on display in this exhibition include Arthur Beaumont, Dorothy Jordan, Tom Lamb, Thomas Waddelow and David Rosen.

This exhibition also displays two of the Festival’s most recent acquisitions to the Permanent Art Collection: a watercolor painting titled Raven by Molly Hutchings and a photograph titled Times Square Saturday Night by Chris Bliss. Both Hutchings and Bliss are long-time Festival exhibitors of more than nearly 30 years. Their work was acquired for the first time by the Festival’s Permanent Art Collect this past summer.

The Festival’s Permanent Art Collection showcases how the Festival became a major influence in the art world of Southern California and is a time capsule of local art from the last century. Housing more than 1,000 diverse and eclectic pieces, the Permanent Art Collection is valued by the organization for its cultural and historical significance in relation to the art, culture and ability to tell the story of the birth of the Festival and local art scene. Another exhibition of curated pieces from the collection, entitled People & Places, is also available to view at foaSOUTH located within Active Culture through January 15, 2023. To learn more about the Festival of Arts and the Permanent Art Collection, visit www.LagunaFestivalofArts.org.

The Festival of Arts Selections of the Permanent Art Collection exhibition is free of cost to the public and will run through January 13, 2023 at Laguna Beach City Hall, located at 505 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.  It is open to the public Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., every other Friday from 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and is closed every other Friday and holidays. The Festival of Arts is a non-profit organization whose proceeds support the arts in and about Laguna Beach.

Stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Fine Arts Show visit www.foapom.com, or follow @FestivalPageant on social media. To support the Festival of Arts, visit www.foapom.com/supportnow.

