 Volume 14, Issue 102  |  December 23, 2022

Bring in the new year with one of LOCA’s art talks or workshops 

–Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, 5:30-7 p.m.

LOCA Art Talks with Kathy Jones 

LCAD Gallery, 374 Ocean Ave. Art Talks are for anyone and everyone who loves the visual arts. Their events, offered monthly in Laguna Beach and surrounding areas, are educational and informative, yet casual and fun. Attendees get to meet fascinating artists and industry leaders, and learn about their work and careers. Sponsored by Laguna Clay Company, visit www.lagunaclay.com.

Members: Free, Non-members $20.

For reservations, click here.

Courtesy of LOCA

Artist Kathy Jones

–Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, 1-4 p.m.

New Visions with The Art of Eco-Printing & Mixed Media Collage with Reem Khalil – A series of two classes

Laguna Beach Community Center, 380 Third St.

Wednesdays, Jan.18 and 25, 2023 from 1- 4 p.m., explore the art of Eco-printing, a contemporary application of the traditions of natural dyeing. In Eco-printing, plants are transferred onto fiber using heat to draw out the tannins. 

Members: $50, Non-members $100.

To sign up for the workshop, click here.

Courtesy of Reem Khalil Instagram 

Example of eco-printing – Reem Khalil teaches a two-part workshop on January 18 and 25, 2023

–Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, 1-4 p.m.

New Visions with The Art of Eco-printing & Mixed Media Collage with Reem Khalil

The second of two workshops held at Laguna Beach Community Center, 380 Third St.

Explore the art of Eco-printing, a contemporary application of the traditions of natural dyeing. In Eco-printing, plants are transferred onto fiber using heat to draw out the tannins. 

Members: $50, Non-members $100.

For more information about LOCA, go to www.locarts.org.

 

