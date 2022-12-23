Fair Game 122322

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON





It’s time to eat, drink and be merry…Happy Holidays to all

I hope you’re all fully engaged in the holiday spirit. Merry Christmas and Happy Hannukah (Chanukah) to all. Enjoy today’s Stu News and we’ll continue with editions next Tuesday and Friday, although we’ll step back just a little next week to allow our staff to enjoy family and friends.

Still, every day we see struggle around us. Our streets are dotted with homelessness…crime is of concern as those struggling turn to alternative methods to acquire money for drugs, alcohol, etc.

Although we live in this wonderful, safe town, everyone should continue to remain vigilant, by securing their homes during even a quick trip down the block; to taking more serious measures when they include overnight travel by offering an appearance of someone being at home, perhaps with rotating lights and alerting neighbors of travel plans, so they can observe any odd occurrences. Locals even need to be conscientious when shopping by locking gift bags in their vehicle’s trunks when they’re out and about.

Wishing all a safe and happy holiday.

• • •

Rounding out the year-long celebration of the Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach's 90th Anniversary is an off-site exhibition: Selections from the Permanent Art Collection, open for guests at Laguna Beach City Hall during its public operating hours through January 13, 2023.

The collection is comprised of pieces from the FOA Permanent Art Collection, featuring Laguna Beach paintings from the early 1900s, as well as recent acquisitions. The curated display of 20 art pieces acquired throughout the Festival’s history is located at Laguna Beach City Hall during its public operating hours. Admission is free.

“This exhibit features artworks from the Festival of Arts Permanent Art Collection that range from the 1930s to recent times,” said exhibit curator Pat Sparkuhl. “The variety of subject matter, as well as media, illustrates the wonderful diversity of artwork that has been recognized and collected by the Festival of Arts.”

Artworks on display include a series of photographs of Laguna Beach Greeter, Elier Larsen by Ronald A. Greene, a watercolor painting titled Shore Reconstruction by Philip Latimer Dike, a photograph entitled Red Aloe by Brian Day and much more.

Other artists on display in this exhibition include Arthur Beaumont, Dorothy Jordan, Tom Lamb, Thomas Waddelow and David Rosen.

This exhibit also displays two of the Festival’s most recent acquisitions to the Permanent Art Collection: a watercolor painting titled Raven by Molly Hutchings and a photograph titled Times Square Saturday Night by Chris Bliss.

To learn more about the Festival of Arts and the Permanent Art Collection visit, www.LagunaFestivalofArts.org.

The exhibit is open to the public Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., every other Friday 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., and closed every other Friday and holidays. The Festival of Arts is a non-profit organization whose proceeds support the arts in and about Laguna Beach.

• • •

Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Erin Slattery has a lot on her plate these days and appears to be doing a very nice job.

First up, right after the holidays, on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. the Chamber will join with Mayor Bob Whalen for their Installation Mixer at C’est La Vie to instate the 2023 board of directors.

The reins of the Chamber will move from outgoing Chair J.J. Ballesteros to incoming Chair Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold.

“These last four years as Chairman have been a real honor for me,” said Ballesteros. “The relationships built with our membership and community leaders as well as the growth we’ve obtained is something we are all very proud of. We have accomplished many things and I have no doubt our new Chairwoman Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold will continue to lead us to new heights. I will remain on the board this next year and continue to advocate for our businesses and community. Thank you, Laguna Beach for a great four years.”

Other board members will include Mark Meisberger as Vice Chair, Jeff Redeker as Treasurer and Doug Vogel as Secretary.

Also, that evening the Chamber will honor Gail Duncan as their 2022 Ambassador of the Year. This award is presented annually to those who go above and beyond in supporting the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce.

C’est La Vie will be offering appetizers and a special drinks and dessert menu for those in attendance. It is located at 373 South Coast Highway.

Tickets are $20 for members and $25 for guests and can be made here.

Next up on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 is the Chamber’s Government Affairs Committee meeting featuring new Assemblymember Diane Dixon of the 72nd District.

It’s Diane’s chance, and yours, to connect before she heads north to represent the area in Sacramento. Obviously, knowing Diane fairly well after working the last eight years together in Newport Beach, I will tell you that Diane is very approachable. Her OC District Manager will be Beth Johns Holder.