No joke: Rita Rudner rings in the new year at Laguna Playhouse with perfect timing

By THERESA KEEGAN

Time often doesn’t seem relevant to Rita Rudner, star of the longest-running single female solo comedy show in Las Vegas and the person whose new memoir is entitled My Life in Dog Years. Except, when it comes to New Year’s Eve.

The star of “Rita Rudner It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like New Year’s” at the Laguna Playhouse on December 31, insists for this one night, that timing is everything.

“I was done with New Year’s Eve shows,” she said, “until the Playhouse came along and said ‘We celebrate it with the ball drop in New York.’” The 9 p.m. West Coast timing was a welcome change for the comedian whose last New Year’s Eve show was at the turn of the century. While the prognosticators’ predictions of Y2K dire events never happened, Rudner was having her own trauma. Her show at the Four Seasons in Palm Beach was filled with inebriated patrons and then a bomb scare moved it out to the parking lot.

“They brought the hors d’oeuvres and ice sculptures into the parking lot and the show went on,” she recalled. “But I’d had enough.”

Until the Playhouse offer.

Rita Rudner was the star of the longest-running single female comedy show in Las Vegas until it was shut down because of the pandemic

“The whole theater is like coming home,” she said of the Playhouse, which has now been celebrating her New Year’s Eve shows for seven years. “I know every inch of the backstage. When I do all these shows around the country, I go in early to see seats, test the sounds…but when my show is in Laguna I know the sounds.”

And the East Coast midnight timing, marked with a balloon drop, snacks and a Champagne toast at the Playhouse, keeps the night relevant. Rudner explained watching the Times Square ball drop three hours after it actually fell was ‘anti-climactic.’ The live rendition is better.

“It’s a fun way to celebrate New Year’s Eve,” she said of the Playhouse show. “And you don’t have to get in the fray. People under 40 want to go fraying. People over 40 have children. And also, there comes a time when you want to be around people who have settled stomachs.”

Rudner’s goal is always to keep her show universally appealing. Her quick one-liners are aimed at daily challenges – relationships, technology, how many passwords we need to remember.

“It’s relevant, but I don’t do anything that is going to be stale the next day,” she said. “I like things that are evergreen.” And although a Laguna Beach resident, she doesn’t do insider jokes, knowing that many in the audience come from throughout Orange County. (“Except for parking. Everyone knows there are no parking spaces in Laguna Beach.”)

Universal challenges of life, including family and technological challenges, are the mainstay of Rita Rudner’s comedic approach

She is sensitive to the fact that COVID has upended everything, including audience expectations about going out, but that makes her more determined to present a refreshing, relevant show. “It’s hard to get dressed up and sit next to a stranger when you’ve been sitting in your pajamas for years,” she said. “(But) I like what I do, and it’s a commitment to do what you love.”

Rudner is no newcomer to the theater, having started as a chorus girl in Broadway as a teenager and then putting in the hard work to evolve her career toward comedy.

“I had my one minute on the Letterman show. And I worked at it and then I had two minutes and ultimately it was five.”

Once a chorus girl on Broadway, Rita Rudner turned to comedy in her late 20s. She learned the craft by watching comedy shows.

She figured out how to be funny by watching old television shows, sitting through shows at comedy clubs and recognizing early-on that a career as a chorus girl is a young-person’s profession. She found her voice at age 27, having lived most of her life silent on the sidelines – ironically because she was so advanced for her age. “I graduated high school when I was 15. I was on Broadway at 17. I was always afraid I’d say the wrong thing, so I just stayed silent.”

Like everything else in her life, she went after her dream of being a comedian with fervor.

“I don’t have any tricks,” she said of her ability to be an author, comedian, playwright, mom and wife. “But people keep saying ‘How do you do all this?’ I just keep a positive attitude and I keep going. Procrastination is the enemy of success.”

Rita Rudner has been on a book tour celebrating her new memoir “My Life in Dog Years”

In addition to her New Year’s Eve show, Rudner has been doing a book tour for the memoir she wrote during the pandemic, and she has also written a new play with her husband Martin Bergman. Staged will premiere at the Playhouse at the end of January 2023. It’s about two divorced actors who find themselves having to be on stage together after years apart. She is busy rehearsing her lines and anticipating the opening.

“It’s nerve wracking, but it’s good nerve wracking. It’s very challenging for me,” she said and then offered the quintessential advice that “Every once in a while, you should do something that scares you so you don’t become complacent.”

And true to her epigrammatic reputation, this multi-talented entertainer quickly explains her own constant fear.

“Golf. Golf is always scary.”

For tickets to the New Year’s Eve show, go to https://lagunaplayhouse.com/.

